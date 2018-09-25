The government of India is all set to celebrate the gallantry showcased by Indian Army when it conducted the surgical strikes on terrorist launch pads in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in 2016. Dubbed as 'Prakran Parv', the three-day event will be celebrated from September 28-30.

The Government of India is all set to celebrate the gallantry showcased by Indian Army when it conducted the surgical strikes on terrorist launch pads in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in 2016. While last year saw nothing much about the day, it seems the government has planned a mega celebration for the second anniversary of the surgical strikes. Notably, the celebrations are not limited to the national capital only, but the government has announced that every state in the country is going to participate in the humungous celebrations. Dubbed as ‘Prakran Parv’, the three-day event will be celebrated from September 28-30.

Focussed on the strikes, the overall theme of the event is going to be ‘valour’ of the armed forces. On September 28, PM Modi will inaugurate the event at the India gate in the national capital. An exhibition will be set up at the India Gate lawns, consisting of selfie wall and video wall.

Reports said that the defence ministry will be conducting the event with the army, air force and navy. Earlier in June, the actual footage of the strikes was released by the government and it is expected that the 8-minute-long video is most likely to be showcased during the mega celebrations.

Also, all of the states have been asked to conduct their own events. Various events have been planned at nine military stations. In the events, the weapons and equipment of the Indian Army will be showcased and video clippings on the life of soldiers at LoC will be arranged for the school children.

Singers like Kailash Kher, Sukhwinder Singh and Mohit Chauhan are most expected to perform during the event. It was 2016 when army’s Special Forces had carried out the strikes on terrorist camps in PoK.

