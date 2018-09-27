Ahead of the 2nd anniversary of the surgical strike carried out by the Indian Army on 29 September 2016, 2 new videos showing how the Amry's Para Special Forces strategically targeting the terror launch pads have emerged. The government had made videos of the surgical strikes public for the first time in June, earlier this year.

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had said that there was a need of another surgical strike on the launch pads, however, asserted that he won't disclose how we want to do it.

The first video is 1 minute 40 seconds long and shows how the forces targeted the pads and destroyed them one by one. Another video, which is 41-second-long, shows how the forces bombarded the pads in which several militants were killed.

As per reports, the videos have been released by the government. However, NewsX cannot verify the authenticity of the videos.

#WATCH: Visuals of Surgical strike footage of 29/9/2016 from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) pic.twitter.com/5MyCeT7Gme — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2018

Those videos were purportedly shot by the night-vision cameras of the paratroopers from the Special Forces which were mounted on their headgear. It showed how they specifically picked the targets and took them out with grenades and high tech guns with precision, leaving no survivor.

#WATCH: More visuals of Surgical strike footage of 29/9/2016 from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) pic.twitter.com/GZSMH5Hct6 — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2018

Reacting to the video clips, Pakistan had said that India’s claim was farcical. “I have said it before and will say it again. The farcical claims of surgical strikes is a figment of Indian imagination and nothing else! They may dream on,” said Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal.

“I believe there is a need for one more action (surgical strike). But I would not want to disclose how we want to do it,” General Rawat was quoted as saying.

Indian Army had carried out a terror attack at Army camps in Uri sector on September

