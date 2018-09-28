In order to mark the celebrations and laud the efforts of the jawans, a three-day event — Parakram Parv — starting today will be celebrated across the country till September 30. The Parakaram Parv will begin from India Gate at 6:30 pm on Friday.

The Government is all set to celebrate the two-year anniversary of the surgical strike that was carried out on September 29. In order to mark the celebrations and laud the efforts of the jawans, a three-day event — Parakram Parv — starting today will be celebrated across the country till September 30. The Parakaram Parv will begin from India Gate at 6:30 pm on Friday. In order to celebrate the cross-border strike, several movies and photographs will be put on display. Apart from all the visual treat, the letters sent by school children to the soldiers will also be put on display.

Apart from Friday, on Saturday and Sunday, the event will begin from 11 am to 10 pm. The people visiting the place will also get to see the weapons recovered by the Indian Army from the terrorists.

Apart from the weapons, other military equipment will also be put on display for the common people. The universities have also been directed by the UGC to observe September 29 as the Surgical Strike Day.

The Indian Navy has also planned a two-day event starting tomorrow in Mumbai and Goa. As per an army official, the Parakram Parv will showcase the gallant action of the jawans in carrying out the surgical strike two years back on September 29.

PM Modi will be attending the Combined Commanders’ COnference today and will open an Army exhibition.

