Lance Naik Sandeep Singh who lost his life while fighting terrorists during an anti-infiltration operation in Tangdhar sector yesterday was a part of the team that carried out the surgical strike on Pakistan in 2016. The 30-year-old Lance Naik Sandeep Singh joined the armed forces in 2007. He was a native of village Kotla Khurd of Gurdaspur district of Punjab. Unfortunately, he died ahead of the 2nd anniversary of the surgical strike. He will be laid to rest in Gurdaspur on Tuesday afternoon., according to media reports.

He is survived by his wife and 5-yr-old son. Five terrorists and a soldier were killed on Monday in an ongoing anti-infiltration operation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Additional Directorate General of Public Information tweeted, “General Bipin Rawat #COAS & all ranks salute supreme sacrifice of Lance Naik Sandeep Singh & offer condolences to the family of the Braveheart. #BraveSonsOfIndia @SpokespersonMoD @PIB_India @HQ_IDS_India”

Speaking on the ongoing anti-infiltration operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tangdhar sector, the Kupwara SSP said sanitisation activities are being carried out in the area. Bodies of 3 terrorists have been recovered so far and total 5 terrorists were killed in the operation, the police officer added. One security personnel was killed and one was injured during the operation, he further said.

Army Chief Bipin Rawat recently, in view of the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir, said that believed there was a need for another surgical strike on terror launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC).

