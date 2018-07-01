Nearly 2 years after India carried out surgical strikes against terror launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), TV channels broadcasted video clips of the strikes which were reportedly shot from Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). Following which, RSS leader on Sunday, July 1 said the strikes sent a clear message to Pakistan that India can enter Lahore anytime.

After videos of surgical strikes surmounted on TV channels and became the only topic on primetime, RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Saturday, July 1 said surgical strikes sent a clear message to Pakistan that India ‘can enter Lahore anytime.’ Delivering a lecture on the ”present situation of the country,” Kumar also pointed out that surgical strikes were not possible without the support of Jammuaamu and Kashmir government. To this, he said, “We formed a government in Kashmir and were able to complete three-four important tasks. Work is done… Then we left the government, made a sacrifice.”

While delivering the lecture he said security forces eliminated nearly 3000 terrorists in the Valley and surrounding areas under the BJP-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) coalition.

Kumar concluded by saying he dreams of an ‘Akhand Bharat’ and encouraged the audience ‘to built a house in Nagpur and another in Lahore or Rawalpindi.’

On June 26, many TV channels broadcasted footages of 2016 surgical strikes against terror launchpads across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK). The video clips were captured via Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Thermal Imaging (TI) cameras which were used by the Army to monitor the operation.

The 2016 surgical strikes were conducted just 11 days after the Uri attack, which killed 18 soldiers. A surgical strike is a targeted attack on a specific target with no or little collateral damage to the surrounding areas.

After video footages surfaced on TV channels, Congress’s chief spokesperson was the 1st to launch a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP saying the party is using soldier’s blood for vote bank.

