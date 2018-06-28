After video clips of 2016 surgical strikes surmounted on TV channels, Congress's chief spokesperson n Randeep Surjewala hit out at Modi government for using the soldiers for political and electoral gains. According to television channels, they videos were taken by Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Thermal Imaging (TI) cameras which were used by the Army to monitor the operation.

Congress 's chief spokesperson said that let the ruling government recall that the blood and sacrifice of our valour jawans cannot become a political vote garnering tool for the Modi Government and the BJP

A day after many Television channels broadcasted videos of 2016 surgical strikes, Congress party rebuked the Narendra Modi government for using the Indian Army for political and electoral gains. Reacting to the development, Congress ‘s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that let the ruling government recall that the blood and sacrifice of our valourous jawans cannot become a political vote garnering tool for the Modi Government and the BJP. In 2016, the surgical strikes were carried out across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir region to target terrorists in order to target terrorists.

The video clips showed some terrorists being killed, destruction of bunkers and other military constructions across the LOC. Lt General D S Hooda (retired), former Northern Army Commander, who headed the surgical strikes, told Indian Express, that “The videos are real. I can confirm that.”

Surjewala also lambasted Modi over the recurring deaths of soldiers, he questioned the impact of surgical strikes as after 2016 at least 146 soldiers were martyred.

In September 2016, the Army had conducted surgical strikes on 7 terror launch pads in POK. Following which, the then DGMO, Lt General Ranbir Sing announced that India carried out surgical strikes on terror pads.

The term surgical strike means a military attack with an intent to inflict damage on a specific target, possibly the target is the enemy, with no or little collateral damage in the surrounding areas, a report by NDTV said.

Congress comes down heavily on BJP, accusing them of scoring political points using the footage of Indian Army's action against terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/4uUjgl25gv pic.twitter.com/RAJZnPun2O — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) June 28, 2018

