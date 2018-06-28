Nearly 2 years after India conducted surgical strikes against terror launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC), TV channels on Wednesday, June 27 broadcasted videos of the strikes which were reportedly shot from Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs).

A surgical strike is a targetted attack on a specific target with no or little collateral damage to the surrounding areas

TV channels on Wednesday, June 27 broadcasted footages of 2016 surgical strikes on terror launchpads across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK). The video clips were captured by Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Thermal Imaging (TI) cameras which were used by the Army to track down the operation, a report by Indian Express said. These clips showed terrorist being killed, destruction of bunkers and other military construction. Lt General DS Hooda (retd), former Northern Army Commander, who was directly the in-charge of the surgical strikes told Indian Express that videos were real and he confirms them.

“When the surgical strikes happened, my view was that the videos should have been released as proof. It is good that they have come out now,” he concluded.

After the September 2016 surgical strikes, many Opposition parties including Congress and Aam Aadmi Party had demanded the proof from the regime in order to reject Pakistan’s claim that it was just unprovoked firing.

ALSO READ: Modi govt is using the blood of jawans for political, electoral gains: Congress on surgical strikes

The surgical strikes were conducted just 11 days after the Uri attack, which killed 18 soldiers. The Indian Army launched the attack which targeted Pakistani terrorists positioned across the Line of Control (LoC).

A surgical strike is a targetted attack on a specific target with no or little collateral damage to the surrounding areas, a report by Indian Express said.

Post the operation, Prime minister Narendra Modi said that India has proved that the country can defend itself. Speaking at a community reception at the Ritz Carlton in Tysons Corner, Virginia, Modi said, “Now terrorists have explained terrorism to them so we don’t have to.”

ALSO READ: Terrorists movement observed near LoC in Uri, J&K; army opens fire

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More