Surveillance technology-based Drones with thermal imaging payloads and sky speakers been introduced by Hyderbad police to keep a check at the red zones during this lockdown. Read the details here—

Surveillance technology-based Drones were recently been inaugurated by Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat at Rachakonda CP Office, Neredmet, Hyderabad to keep surveillance On a trial basis these drones surveillance will be first tested at Pahadisharif, Moulali and Balapur Police station. Cyient Company Provides Drone-Based Surveillance Technology to support Telangana State Police in implementing COVID-19 lockdown. These drones sanitize vehicles and areas altogether. The best part of these drones is, it will be very helpful in keeping a check at the red zones where people infected from coronavirus are more and police and doctors can’t go.

Cyient, a global engineering and technology solutions company, today announced that it has been providing Telangana State Police with drone-based surveillance technology to help implement the COVID-19 related lockdown in Hyderabad. The technology is enabling the Police make lockdown-related announcements and organize their ground forces to monitor the situation in congested areas of the city.

Equipped with surveillance cameras, thermal imaging payloads and sky speakers are also used for public announcements. Cyient’s drone-based aerial inspection capability is positively augmenting the police’s ability to combat the spread of the pandemic. By providing situational awareness on a real-time basis, the technology gives Police the means to understand and deploy resources very quickly to manage evolving situations.

Recognizing the partnership with Cyient, Rachakonda Police Commissioner revealed that this is a great collaboration in order to stop the spread of COVID-19. Drone-based surveillance is assisting the police ground forces to monitor sensitive areas in the city. Hed added that visuals from the drones are enabling correct decisions on moving forces to sensitive areas.

Further, all the four-wheeler vehicles in the Rachakonda Commissioners being sanitized with the help of Harsha Toyota. These sanitization method is used as a disinfectant to protect for the next four months. CP Rachakonda Mahesh Bhagwat IPS also thanked the Cyient head and Harsha Motors for their gesture. The commissioner of police Mahesh Bhagawat said these drones are of much use in the sensitive areas. He added to face coronavirus kind of diseases it is necessary to take help of technology. Further, he also thanked the youth and companies to help police at this time of crisis.

