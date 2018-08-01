The EAM Sushma Swaraj has stated that the Doklam issue between India and China has been resolved through diplomatic maturity. She said that meeting between PM Modi and Chinese President Jinping XI has strengthened mutual comfort, understanding and trust between both the countries.

“We have resolved the Doklam issue with diplomatic maturity without losing any ground. There is no change in the status quo (on the ground). There is not an iota of change. The face-off at sight has been resolved on August 28, 2017,” said Shushma Swaraj.

Sushma Swaraj added that before the summit, the foreign ministers of both countries met and decided that both the leaders should not be restricted to any specific issue. “The decision to host Wuhan was taken not to resolve any issue but to create a conducive environment. 3 main objectives were to ensure mutual comfort, mutual understanding and mutual trust. In all the 3 objectives, we have achieved success,” she added.

India and China have recently resolved the Doklam stand-off after both the countries shared months of tension at the disputed region.

However, it was after a lot of diplomatic efforts and sensitive thinking, both the countries resolved the issue diplomatically, even when reports from the disputed region on activities being carried out there were not in good intention.

