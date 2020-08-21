In the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the CBI has now been called in. They have sent their Special Investigation Team, to examine the evidence and take charge of the case.

In the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the CBI has now been called in. They have sent their Special Investigation Team, to examine the evidence and take charge of the case. According to a new report, here are some details about the work the SIT team will be doing.

The 16-member SIT has been divided into three teams for an effective probe. One team that will look after the statement of the witnesses and talk to them. They will be the ones questioning Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant’s family.

The second team will be looking into the forensic evidence and meeting the doctors who have done SSR’s post-mortem. The third team will investigate the Mumbai Police’s work into the matter, exploring the professional rivalry angle, and everything else.

ALSO READ : Nine trapped in fire at Srisailam Power plant in Telangana

ALSO READ : Andhra Pradesh: 14 people hospitalised after ammonia gas leak at milk dairy unit in Chittoor

The CBI’s SIT in Mumbai can investigate the crime scene in the next two to three days, and a team can visit Sushant’s house by this evening. The team will be recreating the crime scene with the help of the late actor’s dummy in exact height and weight as of the actor. People in the case will questioned simultaneously and if there are contradictions in their statements, they will be interrogated face to face. .

In the next few days, the SIT team of CBI will investigate the autopsy report, crime scene, photographs, videos with forensic experts. After analyzing the crime scene, the forensic team will go back to Delhi and conduct several tests in the CFSL.

Among the forensic experts who have come with CBI’s SIT, the Photo Expert and Scientific Aid Division is from the CFSL Delhi Unit, the rest is from the Forensic Expert Technical Forensic Expert CFSL Delhi Unit.

The SIT will re-examine the samples taken by the Mumbai Police, including the crime scene, photographs, videos, and everything else.

A CBI officer said to the media, “Our investigation will not be limited to the abetment of suicide case. We will probe all possible angles. We cannot comment more as we are yet to see the case file.”

Also read: LAC: India, China agree to resolve outstanding issues expeditiously