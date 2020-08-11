There have been multiple new developments in the Sushant Singh Rajput Death probe. Rhea Chakraborty and her relatives have had many of their devices confiscated for forensic investigation, and Rhea Chakraborty's Supreme Court hearing had begun, where her lawyer has said that she is being framed and victimised.

There have multiple new developments in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Firstly, Rhea Chakraborty’s Supreme Court hearing has begun. Judge Hrishikesh Roy is hearing the case in courtroom 8. As of now, Chakraborty’s lawyer has argued that the Patna FIR has no connection the case, and that the Bihar police should have transferred the case. He says that it was an “FIR without jurisdiction”.

Counsel has also said that Sushant Singh Rajput’s high profile relatives are being used to frame Rhea Chakraborty, and that she has been victimised and framed.

The hearing is currently on going.

At the same time, Rhea Chakraborty has been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the money laundering suspicion of the SSR death probe. Her mobile was confiscated by the ED, and taken for investigation, which has revealed some surprising facts. The ED has actually seized two mobiles of Rhea, one mobile of her brother Showik Chakraborty and one mobile of her father Indrajit Chakraborty. Their laptops and tabs have also been confiscated by the ED. The investigation of Rhea’s devices revealed that after June 8, Rhea had been in contact with Mahesh Bhatt, and she had tried to levy her industry connections to get some journalists to do positive stories about her.

Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik have both failed to explain the discrepancy between their ITRs and their bank accounts. At the same time, the ED is also questioning Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Shruti Modi and his flatmate Siddharth Pithani.

Sushant Sigh Rajput’s death case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and they recently recorded the statements of Sushant’s father and his sister.

