Actor Sushant Singh Rajput case is getting murkier with each passing day. After 2 months of investigation by Mumbai police and stepping in of Bihar police followed by a courtroom drama, the probe has finally been shifted to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). A team of CBI is currently in Mumbai and acting upon an FIR filed by Sushant’s father KK Singh, which puts the actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her family, Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi under a scanner. Some of the charges pressed against Rhea include abetment of suicide, theft and criminal conspiracy among others.
ED is investigating the matter separately to look into the money laundering matter. Sushant’s family has alleged that about Rs 15 crore were taken out of SSR’s bank account in one year and these expenses may have a connection with Rhea. So far, ED has taken the statements of Rhea, her family, Shruti Modi and Sushant’s sisters Meetu and Priyanka.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has triggered a global movement called #JusticeForSSR. The movement has found a strong backing in his sister Shweta, ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, Kangana Ranaut and many other celebrities. The actor’s demise has also led to host of debates on insider’s vs outsider’s date, nepotism, privilege and mental health, which has expanded the scope and impact of the incident.
The MS Dhoni fame actor was found dead at his Mumbai residence on July 14. While the cause of his death is uncertain, his death has jolted the Indian film industry like never before.
Use 3rd degree with Siddharth Pithani and Sandip Singh: Sushant's cousin Bablu
BJP MLA and Sushant's cousin Niraj Kumar Singh Bablu has expressed his doubt on Siddharth Pithani and Sandeep Singh. In his latest tweet, Mr Bablu has said that CBI should use 3rd degree with them to find out the truth. He adds that all the accused, be it Rhea, Dipesh or Neeraj, must be questioned.
Neeraj and Siddharth Pithani leave from Sushant's residence
Neeraj and Siddharth Pithani leave from Sushant Singh Rajput's residence in Mumbai along with the CBI team investigating the actor's death case. Teams of the CBI and the Mumbai Police arrived at the residence of Rajput as part of the probe in the case related to his death. CBI officials had grilled Neeraj and Pithani in connection with the case.
SSR's landlord, doctors to be questioned
As per the latest scoop coming in, Sushant Singh Rajput's landlord and doctors at the Hinduja hospital will be questioned by CBI. As CBI tightens its grip around the case, Rhea Chakraborty might be next in line to face CBI.
CBI, forensic experts at Sushant Singh Rajput's residence
In connection with the case, CBI has reached Sushant Singh Rajput's Bandra residence once again with forensic experts. They are accompanied by Siddharth Pithani and Neeraj.
Inconsistencies between Pithani, Cook’s statements
A day after recreating the crime scene at Sushant Singh Rajput's residence, CBI on Sunday again grilled Siddharth Pithani and the actor's cook Neeraj. As per the latest reports, the investigation team has found inconsistencies in their statements. Their statements to the CBI do not match. Hence, it is likely that Pithani and Neeraj will be quizzed together.