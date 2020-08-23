Actor Sushant Singh Rajput case is getting murkier with each passing day. After 2 months of investigation by Mumbai police and stepping in of Bihar police followed by a courtroom drama, the probe has finally been shifted to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). A team of CBI is currently in Mumbai and acting upon an FIR filed by Sushant’s father KK Singh, which puts the actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her family, Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi under a scanner. Some of the charges pressed against Rhea include abetment of suicide, theft and criminal conspiracy among others.

ED is investigating the matter separately to look into the money laundering matter. Sushant’s family has alleged that about Rs 15 crore were taken out of SSR’s bank account in one year and these expenses may have a connection with Rhea. So far, ED has taken the statements of Rhea, her family, Shruti Modi and Sushant’s sisters Meetu and Priyanka.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has triggered a global movement called #JusticeForSSR. The movement has found a strong backing in his sister Shweta, ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, Kangana Ranaut and many other celebrities. The actor’s demise has also led to host of debates on insider’s vs outsider’s date, nepotism, privilege and mental health, which has expanded the scope and impact of the incident.

The MS Dhoni fame actor was found dead at his Mumbai residence on July 14. While the cause of his death is uncertain, his death has jolted the Indian film industry like never before.