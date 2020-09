Sushant Singh Rajput death case: On Sunday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned actor Rhea Chakraborty join the investigation. So far, Rhea's brother Showik and SSR's house helps Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant have been arrested in connection with the case.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has issued summons to actor Rhea Chakraborty, asking her to join the investigation today, in connection with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case on Sunday. Joint Director of NCB, Sameer Wankhede said that summons had been served to Rhea, she was at her home and would be coming to the NCB office on her own.

NCB issued summons to Rhea asking her to join the investigation today. An NCB team and police reached the residence of actor Rhea Chakraborty in Mumbai to serve the summons this morning.

Earlier, the NCB arrested Dipesh Sawant, the domestic help of the late actor, actor Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and her associate Samuel Miranda for their role in the procurement and handling of drugs. He has been arrested based on statements and digital evidence. He will be produced before the court.

Sawant was subjected to interrogation and confrontation with Showik, Samuel Miranda, Zaid, Basit Parma and Kaizan. His statement under section 67 of the NDPS Act was recorded and on the basis of enough corroborative evidence, he has been placed under arrest under the provisions of the NDPS Act.

Zaid Vilatra, an alleged drug peddler was arrested after NCB uncovered his linkages with Abbas Lakhani, who was apprehended after a raid in which bud (curated marijuana) was seized from him.

The Esplanade Court sent actor Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and her associate Samuel Miranda, who were arrested yesterday under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in a case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, to the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) custody till September 9. The cross-examination of arrested people is underway.

