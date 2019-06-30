Sushil Kumar Shinde may replace Rahul Gandhi as next Congress President, according to media reports. Shinde is the front runner for the post of Congress President as the Gandhi family has given green signal to Shinde's appointment as the next Congress chief.

Sushil Kumar Shinde is likely to replace Rahul Gandhi as next Congress President, according to media reports. Sushil Kumar Shinde had served as Union Home Minister from 2012 to 2014 and is the front runner for the post of Congress President as Rahul Gandhi decides to quit. The Gandhi family has also given a green signal to Shinde’s appointment as the next Congress chief.

Senior leaders such as Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot, AK Antony, Mukul Wasnik and Malikarjun Kharge were also considered for the Congress President Post. However, Shinde has emerged as the first choice of the Gandhi family. Shinde has a long political career stretching over four decades and is a known loyalist of the Gandhi family.

Shinde’s taking the post of Congress President will assume significance for Congress in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. Shinde comes from Maharashtra’s Solapur and lost the Solapur Lok Sabha seat twice in 2014 and 2019. He also served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra from January 18, 2003, to October 2004.

Shinde made national headlines in 2002 when Congress nominated him to compete against ruling National Democratic Alliance’s Bhairon Singh Shekhawat in the election for vice president. Shinde was defeated.

Shinde is considered an obedient Congress worker who never crossed the party line. When the NCP-Congress alliance won Assemble elections in Maharashtra, Shinde was sidelined and Vilasrao Deshmukh was chosen to head the state. He quietly accepted the defeat and was sent to Andhra Pradesh as Governor. He was later bought in into central ministries by party high command.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App