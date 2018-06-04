Senior Congress leader and former Home Minister, Sushil Kumar Shinde, has said former President Pranab Mukherjee accepting an invitation to attend an RSS event was "not wrong" as the latter was a secular person and a very good thinker. On being asked about Jammu and Kashmir, former home minister, Shinde said that government should be ashamed as stone-pelters were now targeting CRPF vehicles.

Senior Congress Leader Sushil Kumar Shinde on Sunday said former President Pranab Mukherjee was not wrong in accepting the invitation to attend an RSS event as Mukherjee was a secular person and a very good thinker. Shinde said that it was important that former president speak on RSS platform and express his secular views like he always does. Shinde defended Mukherjee’s decision and said he would be more than pleased if the secular thoughts could bring some improvement in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Former President has been invited as the chief guest at the valedictory function of the Sangh Shiksha Varg, a training camp for RSS volunteers, at its headquarters in Nagpur.

Earlier, breaking silence on the issue former president had said that he would say whatever he has to say in Nagpur.

Senior leader P Chidambaram had urged him to take the opportunity and tell the RSS what is wrong with their ideology. Whereas former Union Minister CK Jaffer Sharief in a letter Mukherjee had urged him to reconsider his decision and avoid attending the event.

On being asked about Jammu and Kashmir, former home minister, Shinde said that government should be ashamed as stone-pelters were now targeting CRPF vehicles.

He stressed that when he was Home Minister, one or incidents took place and now the incidents of stone pelting have become a daily phenomenon.

Taking a jibe at the BJP government, he said when BJP was in opposition, they used to shout ‘hamara ek jayega to unke 11 hum wahan se layenge’ (we will get 11 of theirs for every one of ours), and now they are in power, they have the intelligence agencies but still they are not able to control the situation.

The RSS valedictory event will take place in Nagpur on June 7.

