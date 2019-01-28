Senior BJP leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Sunday said that the government will not last even a year if someone with only 25-30 seats becomes the prime minister. Speaking at a party rally in Howrah district, Sushil Modi took a dig at the mahagathbandhan and questioned who will be the prime minister if it comes to power. He also attacked Mamata Banerjee's government in West Bengal and said that recent panchayat elections reminded him of jungle raj era of Lalu Yadav and RJD in Bihar.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Sunday took potshots at the mahagathbandhan of opposition parties in the run-up to upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. In his address at a party rally in Howrah district, the senior BJP leader said that that the government will not last even for a year if someone with only 25-30 seats becomes the prime minister. He also questioned who will be the prime minister- SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, BSP leader Mamata Banerjee, RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav or Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee?

Attacking Trinamool Congress and RJD, Sushil Modi noted that over 100 people were killed in Bengal during panchayat elections and this reminded him of RJD chief Lalu Yadav’s jungle raj era in Bihar. Meanwhile, during the recent assembly polls in Bihar, the senior politician remarked that not even a single booth was captured, let alone injuries. He also alleged that Trinamool Congress wanted to do away with EVM and re-introduce the ballot paper system to tamper the election results of Lok Sabha and state assembly polls.

Before this, Sushil Modi had made headlines with his controversial remarks on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Commenting on her entry into active politics, the senior politician called her out as a woman with a tainted life partner, taking a dig at Priyanka’s husband and business Robert Vadra.

Mocking Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s resemblance with her grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Sushil Modi added that duplicates do work in politics and remarked that if that is how it worked then we should have more Virat Kohlis and Amitabh Bachchans.

