Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his grief over the death of 39 Indians in Mosul. He added that EAM Sushma Swaraj and General VK Singh tried their best to get the Indians rescued. Earlier on Tuesday, Ms Swaraj informed the Rajya Sabha that all 39 Indians who had gone missing from war-torn Mosul in the year 2014 were dead.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took to Twitter to express his grief over the death 0f 39 Indians in Mosul. He added that the government stands in solidarity with the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones. “Every Indian grieves with those who lost their loved ones in Mosul. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families and pay our respects to the Indians killed in Mosul,” the prime minister posted on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Mr Modi added that External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and General VK Singh tried their best to get the Indians rescued. He added that the NDA govt was fully committed to ensuring the safety of Indians overseas.

“MEA and particularly my colleagues Sushma Swaraj Ji and VK Singh Ji left no stone unturned in trying to trace and safely bring back those we lost in Mosul. Our Government remains fully committed towards ensuring the safety of our sisters and brothers overseas,” he said.

ALSO READ: PM Narendra Modi govt has passed all limits of heartlessness: R Surjewala on Mosul kidnapping

Earlier in the day, Ms Swaraj said that all 39 Indians who had gone missing from war-torn Mosul in the year 2014 were dead. She added that a team of Iraqi and Indian officials had found their bodies from a mass grave in Badush. 40 Indians had gone missing in Mosul after the city was captivated by Islamic State. In the year 2015, one of them managed to flee from the clutches of IS and said all others were dead. However, Swaraj had said she would not declare them dead until there is concrete evidence.

ALSO READ: Mosul kidnapping: Government has misled the 39 families who lost their relatives, says sole survivor Harjit Masih

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App