Sushma Swaraj at OIC meet: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj addressed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation conclave as the Guest of Honour. She was greeted by the present Chair of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers - UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sushma Swaraj at OIC meet: Addressing the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meet on Friday, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said she carries the greetings of 1.3 billion Indians, including more than 185 million Muslim brothers and sisters who are a microcosm of the diversity of India itself. Sushma said she stands at the OIC as a representative of a land that has been for ages a fountain of knowledge, a beacon of peace, a source of faiths and traditions, and home to religions from the world and now, one of the major economies of the world.

Swaraj was greeted by the present Chair of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers – UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The EAM delivered the address at the inaugural plenary.

Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has dropped out of the OIC meet where Sushma Swaraj is guest of honour.

– This is not a clash of civilisations or cultures, but a contest of ideas and ideals. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often said, it is a struggle between the values of humanism and the forces of inhumanity.

– India has always embraced and found it easy to embrace pluralism since it is embedded in the oldest Sanskrit religious text “The Rig Veda” and I quote “Ekam sadvipra Vahudha Bandanti” which means

“God is One but learned men describe Him in many ways”.

– Terrorism and extremism bear different names and labels. It uses diverse causes. But in each case, it is driven by distortion of religion, and a misguided belief in its power to succeed.

– India shares much with the entire Gulf and West Asia Region. Many of us have experienced the dark days of colonialism. Many of us saw, the light of freedom and the bright ray of hope at the same time. We have stood together in solidarity, in our quest for justice and dignity.

– In the past four years, few relationships have seen as much engagement or has been so transformed, as India’s relationship with the UAE and, indeed, with the entire Gulf and West Asia Region. In a sense, it is a return of history.

