Sushma Swaraj passes away: Her mortal remains will be kept at her residence for the people and leaders. She will be brought to BJP headquarters at around 12 pm. At around 3 pm, Sushma Swaraj will be taken to Lodhi road crematorium where the leader's last rites will be performed.

Former union minister Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday in New Delhi’s AIIMS hospital. She was admitted to AIIMS following a cardiac attack. The BJP leader will be kept at the party headquarters for 3 hours where the party leaders and workers will pay tributes to the leader. Reports said the last rites will be performed at the Lodhi crematorium.

BJP working president JP Nadda has said the last rites will be performed today at around 12 pm. Reports said the Union MInisters and BJP leaders have visited the hospital and met the bereaved family.

The 67-year-old BJP stalwart has left a legacy in the external affairs ministry by working day and night for the diaspora through social media.

A number of BJP leaders including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, and Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday visited the hospital.

Leaders across the party lines paid tribute to the legend.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said passing away of Sushma is an irreparable loss. She will be remembered for the contribution she has given to the country. She helped in the safe return of a single nurse from Iraq.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan: Sushma Swaraj was a true daughter of India. She spent her whole life in the service of the nation and its people. She helped the country to increase its prestige in the World.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP: Sushma ji was a true daughter of Bharat mata, she spent her whole life in service of Bharat mata & people. She increased the country's prestige in the world. She was waiting to see the abrogation of Article 370 from Kashmir & left all of us after that. pic.twitter.com/eSrhhVPZdN — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019

JP Nadda, BJP: Her mortal remains will be kept at her residence for people to pay last respects.Around 12 pm tomorrow, her mortal remains will be brought to BJP HQ. At 3 pm she will be taken to Lodhi road crematorium, where her last rites will be performed with full state honours https://t.co/WIkLYMeNYv — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019

Hamid Karzai, Former President of Afghanistan tweeted: Deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Behinji Sushma Swaraj. A tall leader and a great orator and people’s person. My profound condolences to the people of India and her family and friends.

Abdulla Shahid, Foreign Minister of Maldives tweeted: Deeply grieved to hear the demise of my good friend Sushma Swaraj; Stateswoman extraordinaire, diplomat par excellence; A warm human being. Key architect of renewed Maldives-India friendship. May she rest in peace!

Abdulla Shahid, Foreign Minister of Maldives: Deeply grieved to hear the demise of my good friend Sushma Swaraj; Stateswoman extraordinaire, diplomat par excellence; A warm human being. Key architect of renewed Maldives-India friendship. May she rest in peace! (file pic) pic.twitter.com/EJFQfDXPw9 — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019

Former president Pranab Mukherjee tweeted: Shocked beyond words & distressed at passing away of #SushmaSwaraj. An astute parliamentarian, an effective orator&an excellent humane leader, she’ll forever be remembered & missed. Hers was a story of hard work to heights.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App