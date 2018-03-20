Sushma Swaraj said that a deep penetration radar confirmed that all the 39 Indians were dead after all bodies were exhumed from the ground. She further said that the DNA samples of 38 people have matched while around 70% DNA accuracy has been achieved for the 39th person. The mortal remains have been sent to Baghdad for the verification of the bodies.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday confirmed in Parliament that the 39 Indians who were kidnapped in Iraq’s Mosul in June 2014, have died. The confirmation came after all the 39 bodies matched the DNA of the missing persons. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, the Foreign Minister said Islamic State (IS) is responsible for the killing and that the maximum of the dead hailed from the state of Punjab. The mortal remains of the deceased will be brought back to India soon.

In the meantime the kin of the deceased expressing their anguish said that the government should have informed them first before making the announcement in Parliament.

General VK Singh will travel to Iraq to bring back the mortal remains of the Indians killed in Iraq. As planned, the plane carrying mortal remains will first go to Amritsar, then to Patna and then to Kolkata. Earlier in October 2017, DNA samples of relatives were taken to verify the missing people. During the entire process, the governments of four states – Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar and Punjab.

Just after the information was delivered by the BJP leader, the opposition attacked the ruling government asking why the information on the dead people was delayed. While speaking to media, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said, “This is saddening for every Indian, rest I would ask why was this information delayed by the government, they should tell how it happened, when they died. Also, the way government gave high hopes to the families was not right.”

“The country has never seen such a sorry state, this is not proper. You are insensitive for your own people. House is not in order & so no-confidence motion cannot be moved.” said Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan while adjourning the house due to sloganeering by the opposition.

