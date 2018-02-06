The oil tanker with 22 Indians on board that went missing in the Gulf of Guinea has been released on Tuesday as confirmed by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. The ship was carrying around 13,500 tonnes of petrol worth $8.1 million, was anchored at Cotonou, Benin before it went missing.

An oil tanker with 22 Indians on board that went missing off Benin coast in the Gulf of Guinea near West Africa on Saturday that was believed to have been hijacked by pirates has been released, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Tuesday. “I am happy to inform that Merchant Ship Marine Express with 22 Indian nationals on board has been released. We thank (the) governments of Nigeria and Benin for their help and support,” the Minister tweeted. The ship is owned by Mumbai-based Anglo-Eastern Shipping Company.

On Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed that a merchant vessel, owned by a Mumbai-based Anglo-Eastern shipping company, was presumably missing off the coast of Benin in the Gulf of Guinea. The ship was carrying around 13,500 tonnes of petrol worth $8.1 million, was anchored at Cotonou, Benin before it went missing. Earlier, Sushma Swaraj also assured that the Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama is looking into the matter and has provided help and assistance in locating the ship.

I am happy to inform that Merchant Ship Marine Express with 22 Indian nationals on board has been released. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) February 6, 2018

We thanks Governments of Nigeria and Benin for their help and support. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) February 6, 2018

The incident also made worried relatives to seek the help of Ministry of Shipping which assured the relatives to provide help as soon as possible. This was the second time when an oil vessel went missing in three weeks off Benin. Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) was in a constant contact with the Nigerian authorities, which were coordinating the rescue operations with local bodies. The ministry and the relatives have taken a sigh of relief after the vessel was eventually released. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has not cleared the reason behind the incident till now.