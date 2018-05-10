On Thursday, May 10, A medical student from Philippines sought help from the external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj who later changed his profile details after Swaraj called him out for referring to Jammu and Kashmir as 'Indian-occupied Kashmir'. Soon after Ateeq corrected his location on his Twitter bio to ‘Jammu &k Kashmir/ manila’, Swaraj appreciated the correction and asked the Indian Embassy in Manila to help the medical student.

If you are from J&K state, we will definitely help you. But your profile says you are from ‘Indian occupied Kashmir

A medical student from Philippines sought help from the external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday, May 10, who later changed his profile details after Swaraj called him out for referring to Jammu and Kashmir as ‘Indian-occupied Kashmir’. In a tweet, he first said, ” I am from J&K doing medicine course here in Philippines my passport got damaged I applied for a new one 1 month ago I request u pls help me to get it as I literally need to go home for a medical checkup (sic).”

Swaraj, who is quite active on Twitter, and in the past has addressed the grievances of people via Twitter, replied to the medical student, saying she would have helped him if he belonged to Jammu and Kashmir. “If you are from J&K state, we will definitely help you. But your profile says you are from ‘Indian occupied Kashmir’. There is no place like that,” Swaraj tweeted.

Soon after Ateeq corrected his location on his Twitter bio to ‘Jammu &k Kashmir/ manila’, Swaraj appreciated the correction and asked the Indian Embassy in Manila to help the medical student. In 2017, Sidra Rafique from Rawalpindi had approached Swaraj informing her about the former’s marriage with an Indian national, but she was facing problems in obtaining a new passport. Swaraj hit headlines assuring her that a passport would granted to her, despite tensions between 2 counties.

