Sushma Swaraj Death: Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday following a heart attack, said reports. She was a senior BJP leader and the first woman Chief Minister of Delhi. Following her death, senior BJP leader and union minister Nitin Gadkari and Harshvardhan have reached Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Reports say a team of 5 doctors was treating her and will release a health update shortly.

Sushma Swaraj’s husband, daughter, senior BJP leaders and workers have started gathering at the hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief saying it’s a personal loss. She will be remembered fondly for her contribution in progress of the country.

Sushma Ji’s demise is a personal loss. She will be remembered fondly for everything that she’s done for India. My thoughts are with her family, supporters and admirers in this very unfortunate hour. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. She was a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service & bettering lives of poors.

I can’t forget the manner in which Sushma Ji worked tirelessly as EAM in the last 5 years. Even when her health was not good, she would do everything possible to do justice to her work and remain up to date with matters of her Ministry. The spirit and commitment was unparalleled. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

An excellent administrator, Sushma Ji set high standards in every Ministry she handled. She played a key role in bettering India’s ties with various nations. As a Minister we also saw her compassionate side, helping fellow Indians who were in distress in any part of the world. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

Sushma Swaraj had undergone a kidney transplant and her situation was serious the last few weeks.

Reacting to the news, Congress expressed grief through a tweet.

Condolences to her family and loved ones, Congress said.

We are saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Smt Sushma Swaraj. Our condolences to her family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/T9wg739c8i — Congress (@INCIndia) August 6, 2019

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also reached AIIMS and to support her family in this tough time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to reach Delhi AIIMS shortly.

Cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambhir said it’s a huge loss for country. She was a piller for the saffron party and was loved by everyone.

I'm beyond aggrieved at the passing away of Smt. #SushmaSwaraj A veteran politician and a pillar of the BJP, she was loved by everyone. She will be remembered as the most endearing & helpful politicians of recent times. My condolences to her family and friends. A huge loss for 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/JdI0vPxRJP — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 6, 2019

Aam Aadmi Party also prayed for her soul to rest in peace saying nation has lost a patriot and leader who inspired countless people.

In the sudden demise of #SushmaSwaraj our nation has lost a patriot and leader who inspired countless people. We pray she rests in peace.#RIP pic.twitter.com/RHiYGil3bx — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) August 6, 2019

