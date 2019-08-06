Sushma Swaraj Death: Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday following a heart attack, said reports. She was a senior BJP leader and the first woman Chief Minister of Delhi. Following her death, senior BJP leader and union minister Nitin Gadkari and Harshvardhan have reached Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).
Reports say a team of 5 doctors was treating her and will release a health update shortly.
Sushma Swaraj’s husband, daughter, senior BJP leaders and workers have started gathering at the hospital.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief saying it’s a personal loss. She will be remembered fondly for her contribution in progress of the country.
A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. She was a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service & bettering lives of poors.
Sushma Swaraj had undergone a kidney transplant and her situation was serious the last few weeks.
Reacting to the news, Congress expressed grief through a tweet.
Condolences to her family and loved ones, Congress said.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also reached AIIMS and to support her family in this tough time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to reach Delhi AIIMS shortly.
Cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambhir said it’s a huge loss for country. She was a piller for the saffron party and was loved by everyone.
Aam Aadmi Party also prayed for her soul to rest in peace saying nation has lost a patriot and leader who inspired countless people.