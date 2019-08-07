Sushma Swaraj (February 14, 1952-August 6, 2019): Sushma Swaraj, who had many firsts to her credit in her political career, passed away due to a heart attack at Delhi’s All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday night, reports said. The former external affairs minister was 67. The veteran BJP leader was taken to the emergency ward after she was brought to AIIMS at 10.15 pm. In 2016, She had a kidney transplant at the AIIMS-Delhi. Sushma is survived by her husband Swaraj Kaushal and daughter Bansuri Kaushal. Bansuri is an Oxford University graduate and also a Barrister at Law from the Inner Temple.

She was the country’s first woman chief minister, Union cabinet minister, Leader of Opposition and spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP). Sushma, who was the BJP’s prominent woman face, had decided not to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections due to health reasons in November 2018. In a tweet, hours before her death, Sushma had congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the evening for abrogating Article 370.

Here are the major achievements of Sushma Swaraj:

February 14, 1952: She was born on at Ambala cantonments

Her father’s name was Hardev Sharma, mother’s name was Laxmi Devi

Completed her graduation in BA (with Political Science and Sanskrit) from SD College of Ambala Cantonment

1970: She did a degree course in LL.B. from the Department of Laws, Punjab University, Chandigarh

1973: Started practicing as an advocate before the Supreme Court of India

July 13, 1975: Married criminal lawyer of the Supreme Court of India Swaraj Kaushal

1977: Became the youngest Cabinet Minister of the country at the age of 25 years of age

Sushma played an active role in the campaigning against Emergency during the prime ministership Indira Gandhi.

1977-1979: Became the first woman president of the Janata Party in Haryana at 27 years. Later, she became the youngest Cabinet minister of the county and held eight portfolios

1987-1990: Was re-elected from the Haryana Legislative Assembly and became the Cabinet Minister holding the portfolios of Civil Supplies, Food and Education.

Served as a member of Parliament for the sixth term and became the first woman politician who worked as the leader of opposition in the 15th Lok Sabha.

1977-1982: Became MLA from Haryana during and 1987-1990

April 1990: Elected as a member of the Rajya Sabha

1996: Became member of the 11th Lok Sabha for the second term

1996: Showed the country live telecast of Lok Sabha debates as minister for Information and Broadcasting during the 13-day government under the leadership of Atal Behari Vajpayee

1998: Re-elected as a Member of the 12th Lok Sabha for the third term

1998: Became an MLA from Delhi

October 13- December 3, 1998: Held the position of the first woman chief minister of Delhi

November 1998: Elected an MLA from Hauz Khas Assembly constituency of Delhi Assembly

April 2000: Elected as a Rajya Sabha member

September 30, 2000-January 29, 2003: Took charge as the Minister of Information and Broadcasting

March 19-October 12, 1998: Took additional charge as Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Telecommunications

January 29, 2003-May22, 2004: Took additional charge as Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs

April 2006: Re-elected as member of Rajya Sabha for the fifth term

May 16, 2009: Elected as a member of the 15th Lok Sabha for the sixth term

June 3, 2009: Became the Deputy Leader of the Opposition on in the Lok Sabha

December 21, 2009: Replaced Lal Krishna Advani as the Leader of the Opposition

2008 and 2010: Received the Best Parliamentarian award twice. She was the first-ever and the only woman MP to receive the Outstanding Parliamentarian award

May 26, 2014: Became the Union Minister for External Affairs. Also took charge as the All India Secretary, official spokesperson of the BJP

May 28, 2014: Assumed office as the External Affairs Minister of the country when the NDA-I government came to power

February 11, 2019: Introduced a path-breaking Bill on Registration of Marriage of non-Resident of India in Rajya Sabha

