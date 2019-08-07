In his condolence message veteran BJP leader LK Advani said the nation has lost a remarkable leader and he will miss Sushmaji’s presence immensely.

Paying tributes to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, veteran BJP leader LK Advani on Wednesday recalled late leader’s illustrious political career and dedicated innings in the party. Advani said she had become a “role model for women leaders”. Advani, his daughter Pratibha met Sushma’s family at the leader’s residence in Delhi. Reports said Pratibha Advani got emotional as she met Sushma’s daughter, Bansuri.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke down while paying homage to the mortal remains of Sushma Swaraj. The prime minister arrived at her residence, interacted with her daughter Bansuri and consoled the former external affairs minister’s family. Earlier, Modi had said on Twitter that Sushma Swaraj’s death is a personal loss for him and the late leader will be remembered for everything she has done for the country.

Here is the full text of LK Advani’s condolence message:

I am deeply distressed at the untimely demise of one of my closest colleagues, Sushma Swaraj Ji.

She was someone who I have known and worked with since the beginning of her illustrious innings in the Bharatiya Janata Party. When I was the president of the BJP in the eighties, she was a

promising young activist who I had inducted into my team. And over the years, she became one of the most popular and prominent leaders of our party – in fact, a role model for women leaders, A

brilliant orator, I was often amazed at her ability to recall incidents, events and present them with utmost clarity and eloquence.

Sushmaji was also a fine human being. She touched everyone with her warmth and compassionate nature. I do not recall a single year when she missed bringing my favourite chocolate cake to

me on my birthday.

The nation has lost a remarkable leader. To me, it is an irreparable loss and I will miss Sushmani’s presence immensely. May her soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to Swaraj Ji,

Bansuri and all members of her family. Om Shanti.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App