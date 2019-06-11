Sushma Swaraj put the rumours to an end and clarified that the news of her appointment as Governor of Andhra Pradesh is not true.

Senior BJP leader and former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday denied reports of being made the Governor of Andhra Pradesh after Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan congratulated her on Twitter on her new role. In November 2018, the BJP veteran had announced that she will not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election due to health reasons.

Vardhan deleted the tweet that read: Congratulations to senior BJP leader, my sister and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj ji on being appointed as Governor of Andhra Pradesh. Your long experience in different fields will be beneficial to the people of the state.

In response, Sushma Swaraj clarified that she met Vice President Venkaiah Naidu regarding with her demitting the office of the Minister of External Affairs. Sushma had undergone a successful kidney transplant at the AIIMS in New Delhi on December 10, 2016, with the organ being harvested from a living unrelated donor.

Union Minister Dr Harsha Vardhan tweets, "Congratulations to senior BJP leader & former External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj ji on being appointed as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh." pic.twitter.com/JIMGTAyKGe — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2019

I called on the Vice President of India Shri Venkaiah Naidu ji on demitting office as Minister of External affairs. This was enough for Twitter to appoint me as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 10, 2019

The news about my appointment as Governor of Andhra Pradesh is not true. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 10, 2019

The first and only recipient of Outstanding Parliamentarian Award, Sushma Swaraj was the youngest cabinet minister in the Haryana government and also the first woman Delhi chief minister (from October 13, 1998, to December 3, 1998). She has been elected 7 times as a Member of Parliament and 3 times as a Member of the Legislative Assembly.

Sushma Swaraj was one of the most popular ministers of the Modi government and was applauded for her quick response to SOS and messages for help on Social Media. This time, she recused herself from contesting the recently held Lok Sabha elections due to health issues.

Supreme Court lawyer-turned-politician Sushma Swaraj began her political career with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad in the 1970s. Later, she became the youngest cabinet minister of Haryana at the age of 25 in 1977. She was the second woman to become the Minister of External Affairs from May 26, 2014, to May 30, 2019, after Indira Gandhi.

