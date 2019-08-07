Sushma Swaraj, who passed away on Tuesday, will be cremated with full state honours at 3 pm today at the Lodhi road crematorium. The BJP stalwart was admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi after suffering a heartbreak. The BJP leader helped Indian diaspora by her social media outreach. She turned the social media into helpline service. She helped hundreds of people who were in distress when she was holding the External Affairs Ministry.
Sushma Swaraj is described as the celebrity minister who shook the world by helping people when they were in distress by just posting the message on social media.
During her tenure, Sushma had come to rescue scores of Indians across the world. She will be remembered for her contribution and digital diplomacy and her interventions on her social media by rescuing the people within the country and outside.
Recently, when she opted to vacate the official residence, social media praised the former union minister by calling her legend. She was also called an example for other politicians to follow.
Sushma helped around 4,000 Indian citizens and other nationals including rival country Pakistan from Yemen during the 2015 military intervention of Saudi Arabia. She used Twitter as a tool to connect with Indian living outside and also the people from other nations as well.
In 2016, Jagannathan Selvaraj, an Indian expatriate, walked 1,000 km in two years to attend labour court proceedings after he claimed that he was denied the permission to go back to India to attend his demised mother’s funeral. The former external affairs minister decided to intervene and sought a report from the Indian consulate in Dubai.