Sushma Swaraj passes away: During her tenure, she had come to rescue scores of Indians living across the world. Sushma will be remembered for her contribution and digital diplomacy. The BJP stalwart was admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi on Tuesday after suffering a heartbreak.

Sushma Swaraj, who passed away on Tuesday, will be cremated with full state honours at 3 pm today at the Lodhi road crematorium. The BJP stalwart was admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi after suffering a heartbreak. The BJP leader helped Indian diaspora by her social media outreach. She turned the social media into helpline service. She helped hundreds of people who were in distress when she was holding the External Affairs Ministry.

Sushma Swaraj is described as the celebrity minister who shook the world by helping people when they were in distress by just posting the message on social media.

During her tenure, Sushma had come to rescue scores of Indians across the world. She will be remembered for her contribution and digital diplomacy and her interventions on her social media by rescuing the people within the country and outside.

I have received the report from Indian High Commissioner in Canada regarding the mortal remains of Mr.Mishra and his son. The news reports were not correct. The funds were never an issue. @HCI_Ottawa /1 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 28, 2019

I got the report next day. I think you know the facts. I do not wish to share them here. You may visit my office and we will share the facts with you. My report is that your husband is not in jail. He is in a hotel. Our Embassy is in constant touch with him and giving all help. https://t.co/ffCMJvFiyQ — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 28, 2019

Recently, when she opted to vacate the official residence, social media praised the former union minister by calling her legend. She was also called an example for other politicians to follow.

Kulbhushan Jadhav's family came to see me today. I wish them all the best. pic.twitter.com/CaXYaDXAUH — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 25, 2019

Sushma helped around 4,000 Indian citizens and other nationals including rival country Pakistan from Yemen during the 2015 military intervention of Saudi Arabia. She used Twitter as a tool to connect with Indian living outside and also the people from other nations as well.

Indian Embassy in Turkey has given Emergency travel documents to your parents and they are flying back tonight.@nepratik — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 30, 2015

In 2016, Jagannathan Selvaraj, an Indian expatriate, walked 1,000 km in two years to attend labour court proceedings after he claimed that he was denied the permission to go back to India to attend his demised mother’s funeral. The former external affairs minister decided to intervene and sought a report from the Indian consulate in Dubai.

