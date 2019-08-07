Former union minister Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday after a massive cardiac arrest. The former external affairs minister was admitted to AIIMS New Delhi. Sushma Swaraj will be taken to Lodhi road crematorium where the leader’s last rites will be performed.
Leaders across the party lines paid rich tributes to Sushma Swaraj. The sudden demise of BJP leader has created panic on social media where condolence messages have been poured in for the great leader. World leaders have extended their condolences for the BJP heavyweight.
French Ambassador to India, Alexandre Ziegler tweeted: My heartfelt condolences to the family & loved ones of former EAM of India, Smt. Sushma Swaraj ji. One of India’s most respected leaders, she showed remarkable dedication to serving her fellow citizens & took the Indo-French relationship to new heights.#SushmaSwaraj.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on late night tweeted: I can’t forget the manner in which Sushma Ji worked tirelessly as EAM in the last 5 years. Even when her health was not good, she would do everything possible to do justice to her work and remain up to date with matters of her Ministry. The spirit and commitment was unparalleled. Sushma Ji’s demise is a personal loss. She will be remembered fondly for everything that she’s done for India. My thoughts are with her family, supporters and admirers in this very unfortunate hour. Om Shanti.
Here are LIVE updates:
Live Updates
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Sushma Swaraj
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited the residence of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and paid last respects to her. She passed away on Tuesday at AIIMS, New Delhi where she breathed her last.
#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays last respects to former External Affairs Minister and BJP leader #SushmaSwaraj. pic.twitter.com/Sv02MtoSiH— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019
President Ram Nath Kovind pays last tribute to Sushma swaraj
President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday paid last tribute to former External Affairs Minister & Bharatiya Janata Party leader SushmaSwaraj, at her residence. She died on late Tuesday after a massive cardiac arrest.
Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind pays last tribute to former External Affairs Minister & Bharatiya Janata Party leader #SushmaSwaraj, at her residence. pic.twitter.com/7IAj9WINol— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019
JP Nadda pays last respect to Sushma Swaraj
BJP working president JP Nadda paid last respect to former External Affairs Minister & BJP leader SushmaSwaraj, at her residence. She passed away last night due to cardiac arrest. Her last rites will be performed late afternoon at the Lodhi road crematorium in New Delhi.
Delhi: BJP national working president JP Nadda pays last respect to former External Affairs Minister & BJP leader #SushmaSwaraj, at her residence. She passed away last night due to cardiac arrest. pic.twitter.com/h0K5FGxbYP— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019