Former union minister Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday after a massive cardiac arrest. The former external affairs minister was admitted to AIIMS New Delhi. Sushma Swaraj will be taken to Lodhi road crematorium where the leader’s last rites will be performed.

Leaders across the party lines paid rich tributes to Sushma Swaraj. The sudden demise of BJP leader has created panic on social media where condolence messages have been poured in for the great leader. World leaders have extended their condolences for the BJP heavyweight.

French Ambassador to India, Alexandre Ziegler tweeted: My heartfelt condolences to the family & loved ones of former EAM of India, Smt. Sushma Swaraj ji. One of India’s most respected leaders, she showed remarkable dedication to serving her fellow citizens & took the Indo-French relationship to new heights.#SushmaSwaraj.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on late night tweeted: I can’t forget the manner in which Sushma Ji worked tirelessly as EAM in the last 5 years. Even when her health was not good, she would do everything possible to do justice to her work and remain up to date with matters of her Ministry. The spirit and commitment was unparalleled. Sushma Ji’s demise is a personal loss. She will be remembered fondly for everything that she’s done for India. My thoughts are with her family, supporters and admirers in this very unfortunate hour. Om Shanti.

