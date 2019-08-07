Sushma Swaraj has passed away on Tuesday after a cardiac arrest. The former external affairs minister was admitted to AIIMS New Delhi. Sushma Swaraj will be taken to Lodhi road crematorium where the leader’s last rites will be performed.
Sushma was considered as one of the tallest leaders in the BJP party. During her tenure as foreign minister, she was ready to help just by posting messages on social media by people who were in distress. She used the social media platform to connect with citizens of the country and help Indians who struck on outside or facing any passport issues. The sudden demise of BJP leader has created panic on social media where condolence messages have been poured in for the great leader.
5 times when former external affairs minister proved she was the superhero on social media:
1. In 2018, Hamid Ansari returned to India from a jail in Pakistan. On the next day after his return, he met Sushma Swaraj, the then external affairs minister. He and his family thanked the Sushma and she replied Nahi bachche koiye baat nahi. The video of her will leave you teary-eyed.
2. The former external minister Sushma Swaraj posted a tweet, she said, even if you are stuck on the Mars, Indian Embassy will help you. This was the response to an individual who had posted, I am stuck on Mars (987 days ago), food sent via Mangalayan (987 days ago). in running out. When is Mangalayan-II being sent?
3. She helped to rescue and evacuate a woman who struck in South Africa and helped her to reach Kochi from Johannesburg.
4. She also helped out a woman who had lost her passport and money in Berlin. The response from the Sushma left Tweeple shocked. She not only helped her by providing money but also a passport.
5. She has also been credited while rescuing 168 Indians who were held hostage in Iraq by ISIS.