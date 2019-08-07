Sushma Swaraj passes away: She passed away on Tuesday and left millions of Indians with a shock. She was termed as the superman on the internet. During her tenure as foreign minister, she helped hundreds of people who stuck in different countries.

Sushma Swaraj has passed away on Tuesday after a cardiac arrest. The former external affairs minister was admitted to AIIMS New Delhi. Sushma Swaraj will be taken to Lodhi road crematorium where the leader’s last rites will be performed.

Sushma was considered as one of the tallest leaders in the BJP party. During her tenure as foreign minister, she was ready to help just by posting messages on social media by people who were in distress. She used the social media platform to connect with citizens of the country and help Indians who struck on outside or facing any passport issues. The sudden demise of BJP leader has created panic on social media where condolence messages have been poured in for the great leader.

5 times when former external affairs minister proved she was the superhero on social media:

1. In 2018, Hamid Ansari returned to India from a jail in Pakistan. On the next day after his return, he met Sushma Swaraj, the then external affairs minister. He and his family thanked the Sushma and she replied Nahi bachche koiye baat nahi. The video of her will leave you teary-eyed.

Salute to this lady,. I wish some DAY INDIA have PM like SUSHMA SWARAJ — shaquib ali (@AliSaquib94) December 19, 2018

2. The former external minister Sushma Swaraj posted a tweet, she said, even if you are stuck on the Mars, Indian Embassy will help you. This was the response to an individual who had posted, I am stuck on Mars (987 days ago), food sent via Mangalayan (987 days ago). in running out. When is Mangalayan-II being sent?

Even if you are stuck on the Mars, Indian Embassy there will help you. https://t.co/Smg1oXKZXD — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 8, 2017

3. She helped to rescue and evacuate a woman who struck in South Africa and helped her to reach Kochi from Johannesburg.

Rahul – Your sister rescued from Johannesburg is reaching Kochi tomorrow (15th April) by flight EK 532 at 0255 hrs @gopalkeshri — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 14, 2015

4. She also helped out a woman who had lost her passport and money in Berlin. The response from the Sushma left Tweeple shocked. She not only helped her by providing money but also a passport.

Power of the internet and a government that takes swift action. Thank you, truly. pic.twitter.com/96Nnt3GWCz — Agratha (@Agratha) May 4, 2015

5. She has also been credited while rescuing 168 Indians who were held hostage in Iraq by ISIS.

I am happy all 168 Indians in https://t.co/3ghWPSMCu2 rescued. 141 came on 19th – remaining coming today pic.twitter.com/KM551QK6lX — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) February 22, 2015

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App