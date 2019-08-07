Sushma Swaraj, Gita and Geeta: The senior BJP leader had not only raised her voice for Gita, the holy book, but also for Geeta -- the hearing- and speech-impaired woman who was brought to the country in 2015 after having stayed in Pakistan for almost 15 years.

Sushma Swaraj, Gita and Geeta: Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj didn’t know the Bhagavad Gita will leave a lasting impression on her life but she created a stir when she demanded the holy book be declared the national book of the country. The senior BJP leader had not only raised her voice for Gita, the holy book, but also for Geeta — the hearing- and speech-impaired woman who was brought to the country in 2015 after having stayed in Pakistan for almost 15 years.

Sushma’s tryst with Geeta didn’t end here. The late BJP leader also played matchmaker for the woman after she was brought home after negotiations. Geeta had drifted to Pakistan when she was a child and was under the care of the Edhi Foundation until she returned to the country. The Bhagavad Gita, however, left a lasting impression on her life, here’s how:

1. Work, without bothering about the results

Sushma Swaraj, who was born on February 14, 1952, obtained her LL.B. degree from the Department of Law, Punjab University, Chandigarh in 1970. She entered active politics as a student and walked the corridors of power until her health forced her to take a break. She worked dedicatedly throughout her career without expecting anything in return.

2. Desires come and go

Sushma Swaraj had unsuccessfully fought the 1996 Lok Sabha elections against then Congress president Sonia Gandhi from Karnataka’s Bellary in Karnataka. The BJP leader, who had threatened to don a white saree, shave her head, sleep on the floor and eat only chickpeas if Sonia Gandhi were to become PM, was broken but not shattered. Swaraj said she lost the battle but won the war. Life began anew.

3. All your actions and deeds should be dedicated to Krishna

The BJP leader had reposed her faith in the avatar of Vishnu until the end of her life and was a staunch devotee.

4. You brought nothing, you will take nothing

Like other political greats, Sushma Swaraj fought many battles, proved her mettle in politics, made her name and cornered fame but took nothing with her. Till the end of her life, she maintained a cordial relationship even with the Opposition, particularly the Congress. Congress Rajya Sabha leader Ghulam Nabi Azad is on record saying he and Swaraj were like siblings and called each other bhai and behen and never called each other by name.

5. Change is the only constant

Swaraj believed change is the only constant in this universe. She witnessed several changes in her life as a student, political activist, leader and finally bid adieu to a glorious political career.

6. Whatever happened was good, whatever is happening is good and whatever will happen will be good

In 2013, Sushma Swaraj had emerged as one of the consensus candidates who were front-runners for the BJP’s PM candidate before Narendra Modi entered the picture. On being questioned about her candidature, she said the media projected her as a PM candidate and not the BJP. She, however, made it clear whatever responsibility she would be given, she would discharge them all “by God’s grace”.

7. The body is perishable, but the soul never dies

The senior BJP leader died on Tuesday after a cardiac arrest at AIIMS in New Delhi. Her mortal remains are now at the BJP headquarters where the party leaders and the party faithful paid their last respects to the departed leader. She will be cremated at 3 pm today at Lodhi Road crematorium. Hamid Nehal Ansari, who was repatriated to India following New Delhi’s relentless quest for his release from a Pakistan jail, said he has a deep respect for her and she’ll always live in his heart.

