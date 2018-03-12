External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has slammed Naresh Agarwal for terming Bachchan as 'Bollywood Dance Girl' and said he was welcome in the party but his remark was not. Agarwal had left the party after it decided to give the Rajya Sabha ticket to Jaya neglecting Agarwal who was said to be leading the race.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s new member Naresh Agarwal has already landed in trouble within hours of joining the party for his misogynistic comments against Samajwadi Party’s Jaya Bachchan. External Affairs Minister has hit out at Agarwal for terming Bachchan as ‘Bollywood Dance Girl’ and said he was welcome in the party but his remark was not. “Shri Naresh Agarwal has joined Bhartiya Janata Party. He is welcome. However, his comments regarding Jaya Bachhan ji are improper and unacceptable,” she posted on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

Agarwal had left the party after it decided to give the Rajya Sabha ticket to Jaya neglecting Agarwal who was said to be leading the race. An angry Agarwal had then decided to jump the ship and said “My ticket was denied and it was given to someone who dances in films. That is even more painful,” he told reporters. His comments have also not gone down well with people on social media who have asked for the sacking of the leader.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan had made a controversial statement by terming Jaya Prada ‘nachne wali’ while retorting to her comments comparing Khan to Khilji. “Naachne Wali ke main muh lagenge toh siyasat kaise karenge,” he said while reacting to Prada’s remark. Earlier on Saturday, Jaya had stirred a controversy when she compared Azam Khan with Alauddin Khilji on the sidelines of a programme. “Though I call Azam Khan my brother, the way he tried to take revenge on me in various ways…whenever I watched Khilji (in ‘ Padmaavat ‘ movie), the character reminded me of him,” he said. It must be recalled that the two have shared a bitter chemistry in the past as well. Jaya Prada had once accused Khan of circulating material to sully her image.

