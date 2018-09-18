Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday slammed Navjot Singh Siddhu through a post and claimed that External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has reprimanded Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for messing up Kartarpur Sahib corridor dialogue on his recent visit to Pakistan to attend Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony.
Harsimrat Kaur Badal added that Sushma Swaraj has also reprimanded Navjot Singh Siddhu for misusing political clearance of visa granted for the private visit by hugging military chief of Pakistan, who is responsible for killings of Indian soldiers.
In a Tweet, Harsimrat Kaur Badal said, “External Affairs Minister reprimands Navjot Sidhu for messing up Kartarpur Sahib corridor dialogue and misusing political clearance granted for the private visit by hugging military Chief responsible for killing our soldiers.”
On the other hand, Navjot Singh Sidhu in a presser said, “We had a detailed discussion during the meeting, explained to her(EAM) about the necessity of opening of the Kartarpur corridor. A formal request should go from India’s side. EAM Sushma Swaraj has said to me that the draft is being prepared and she will write a letter.”
As per the News agency ANI, EAM Sushma Swaraj said that Pakistani government has so far neither agreed to include visits to Kartarpur Sahib by Indian pilgrims under bilateral protocol nor has sent any official communication for establishing the corridor.
