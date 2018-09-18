Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal has claimed that MEA Sushma Swaraj reprimanded Navjot Singh Sidhu for messing up the issue of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor dialogue and accused him of misusing the political clearance granted to him in visiting Pakistan. While Sidhu clarified that we had a detailed discussion during the meeting and he has explained to her about the necessity of opening the Kartarpur corridor.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal added that Sushma Swaraj has also reprimanded Navjot Singh Siddhu for misusing political clearance of visa granted for the private visit by hugging military chief of Pakistan, who is responsible for killings of Indian soldiers.

In a Tweet, Harsimrat Kaur Badal said, “External Affairs Minister reprimands Navjot Sidhu for messing up Kartarpur Sahib corridor dialogue and misusing political clearance granted for the private visit by hugging military Chief responsible for killing our soldiers.”

External Affairs Minister reprimands Navjot Sidhu for messing up Kartarpur Sahib corridor dialogue and misusing political clearance granted for private visit by hugging military Chief responsible for killing our soldiers. — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) September 17, 2018

On the other hand, Navjot Singh Sidhu in a presser said, “We had a detailed discussion during the meeting, explained to her(EAM) about the necessity of opening of the Kartarpur corridor. A formal request should go from India’s side. EAM Sushma Swaraj has said to me that the draft is being prepared and she will write a letter.”

I had written in my letter to EAM that 'kindly send a formal request from MEA to Govt of Pak requesting an early agreement & opening of the Kartarpur passage after current monsoon season.': Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu pic.twitter.com/aK3RieTUjm — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2018

As per the News agency ANI, EAM Sushma Swaraj said that Pakistani government has so far neither agreed to include visits to Kartarpur Sahib by Indian pilgrims under bilateral protocol nor has sent any official communication for establishing the corridor.

