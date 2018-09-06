India-US 2+2 dialogue LIVE updates: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday met with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Jim Mattis for the much awaited 2+2 dialogue in Delhi. The meeting was focused to strengthen the strategic relations between both the nations. Before his arrival in New Delhi, Mike Pompeo had said that India’s defence ties with Russia and oil trade with Iran will not be the prime agenda of the 2+ 2 dialogue.

As per the reports,  Sushma Swaraj, Nirmala Sitharaman, Mike Pompeo and James Mattis will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the afternoon. 

Here are the LIVE updates of India-US 2+2 dialogue between Sushma Swaraj, Nirmala Sitharaman- Mike Pompeo, James Mattis:

Sushma Swaraj, Nirmala Sitharaman, Mike Pompeo, James Mattis called on PM Narendra Modi

US Secretary of State James Mattis said, "We will continue working together, join hands and expand India's role as a primary major defence partner, to elevate our relationship to a level to commence with our closest allies and partners."

After the 2+2 talks, India and US in a joint statement said that both countries are strategic partners and committed to work together on regional and global issues.

"We had many productive and forward-thinking conversations on our bilateral relationship and shared future," said US state secretary Mike Pompeo after 2+2 talks.

Sushma Swaraj addressed in a presser after 2+2 dialogue with US delegation

India-US sign Communication and Security agreement

India and United States sign the Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA), which will open up the way for sales of more sensitive U.S. military equipment to India.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed a press conference in Delhi

