India-US 2+2 dialogue LIVE updates: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday met with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Jim Mattis for the much awaited 2+2 dialogue in Delhi. The meeting was focused to strengthen the strategic relations between both the nations. Before his arrival in New Delhi, Mike Pompeo had said that India’s defence ties with Russia and oil trade with Iran will not be the prime agenda of the 2+ 2 dialogue.

As per the reports, Sushma Swaraj, Nirmala Sitharaman, Mike Pompeo and James Mattis will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the afternoon.

Recognizing their two countries are strategic partners,major&independent stakeholders in world affairs, the Ministers committed to work together on regional and global issues, including in bilateral, trilateral, and quadrilateral formats:India-US joint statement after '2+2' talks pic.twitter.com/tg9UYCsnva — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2018

Here are the LIVE updates of India-US 2+2 dialogue between Sushma Swaraj, Nirmala Sitharaman- Mike Pompeo, James Mattis:

Live Blog

