India-US 2+2 dialogue LIVE updates: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday met with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Jim Mattis for the much awaited 2+2 dialogue in Delhi. The meeting was focused to strengthen the strategic relations between both the nations. Before his arrival in New Delhi, Mike Pompeo had said that India’s defence ties with Russia and oil trade with Iran will not be the prime agenda of the 2+ 2 dialogue.
As per the reports, Sushma Swaraj, Nirmala Sitharaman, Mike Pompeo and James Mattis will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the afternoon.
Here are the LIVE updates of India-US 2+2 dialogue between Sushma Swaraj, Nirmala Sitharaman- Mike Pompeo, James Mattis:
Live Blog
We will continue working together, join hands and expand India's role as a primary major defence partner, to elevate our relationship to a level to commence with our closest allies and partners: US Secretary of State James Mattis after '2+2 Dialogue' pic.twitter.com/uvESznoBxN— ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2018
Sushma Swaraj, Nirmala Sitharaman, Mike Pompeo, James Mattis called on PM Narendra Modi
#WATCH: United States Secretary of Defence James N. Mattis, United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman jointly call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. pic.twitter.com/g4yF56aqtv— ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2018
India-US 2+2 dialogue
Inaugural India-US 2+2 dialogue underway in #Delhi pic.twitter.com/4Dof5ppM8w— Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) September 6, 2018
India-US 2+2 talks
US Secretary of State James Mattis said, "We will continue working together, join hands and expand India's role as a primary major defence partner, to elevate our relationship to a level to commence with our closest allies and partners."
India-US joint statement
After the 2+2 talks, India and US in a joint statement said that both countries are strategic partners and committed to work together on regional and global issues.
India-US 2+2 dialogue
"We had many productive and forward-thinking conversations on our bilateral relationship and shared future," said US state secretary Mike Pompeo after 2+2 talks.
Sushma Swaraj addressed in a presser after 2+2 dialogue with US delegation
We welcome United States' recent designation of terrorists as a part of Lashkar-e-Taiba. These listing are based on terrorism that is flourishing in Pakistan, which has equally affected India, US and the world: EAM Sushma Swaraj after '2+2' talks with the United States pic.twitter.com/xQbUrxBXE2— ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2018
India-US sign Communication and Security agreement
India and United States sign the Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA), which will open up the way for sales of more sensitive U.S. military equipment to India.
WATCH Live : India and United States joint briefing after '2+2 Dialogue' in Delhi. https://t.co/91mE2V2Dz4 https://t.co/zBAr3HcUFl— ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2018
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed a press conference in Delhi
In today's meeting we reaffirmed to cooperate in every possible way to ensure peace, prosperity and development. Also pledged to continue cooperation against terrorism and other security challenges: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after '2+2' talks with the United States pic.twitter.com/lIFSlFS8WG— ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2018