Swaraj has been into politics for an incessant period, she has been elected seven times as the Member of Parliament and three times as the MLA

Sushma Swaraj not to contest for 2019 Lok Sabha elections: Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, External Affairs Minister and Vidisha MP Sushma Swaraj announced on Tuesday morning, November 20, that she would not be contesting for forthcoming polls due to health reasons. Swaraj made this announcement at a press conference in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The veteran BJP leader was admitted to AIIMS in 2016 for a kidney-related ailment, however, her health was declared stable after being monitored by doctors. The 64-year old BJP stalwart suffers from chronic diabetes.

Earlier she also underwent a treatment for pneumonia and other health issues. Media reports pointed out that she might be back into Parliament through the Rajya Sabha. She is known for her oratorical skills and also a tech-savvy minister. A BJP source revealed that she has contested in 11 elections, but was forced to be away with official engagements citing health reasons.

It is the party which decides, but I have made up my mind not to contest next elections: External Affairs Minister and Vidisha MP Sushma Swaraj pic.twitter.com/G3cHC6pKGh — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018

Swaraj has been into politics for an incessant period, she has been elected seven times as the Member of Parliament and three times as the MLA. She was also the Chief Minister of the national capital Delhi 1998. She was also the youngest cabinet minister at the of 25 in the Haryana government in 1977.

In the meantime, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in his bid to create an anti-BJP front has been acquainting well with many Opposition forces, including its old rival, Congress.

On Monday, the Telugu Desam Party chief met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata, where he said it is imperative to forge an anti-BJP front to “protect the nation” as “democracy is in danger”.

