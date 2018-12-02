External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday slammed her Pakistani counterpart over Kartarpur Corridor googly remark saying that Qureshi's remark in a dramatic manner had exposed the Pakistani side, asserting that Pakistan could only play googlies. Swaraj contended that India were never trapped by their googlies as the ministers went to offer prayers at the shrine.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday went all out against her Pakistani counterpart, saying that his remark about Imran Khan bowling a googly at India by inviting Indian ministers for the groundbreaking ceremony was disrespecting towards Sikhs. Swaraj went on to say that Pakistan can play only googlies but India won’t be trapped by them.

Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that PM Imran Khan a bowled a Kartapur googly that had forced India to send two ministers to the groundbreaking ceremony for the Kartarpur corridor.

In a series of tweets, Sushma Swaraj said that 2 Indian ministers went to Kartarpur Sahib to offer prayers in the Holy Gurdwara. She added that Qureshi’s remark in a dramatic manner had exposed the Pakistani side while asserting Pakistan could only play googlies. Sushma contended that India were never trapped by their googlies and never will.

Indian ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri had participated in the groundbreaking ceremony after Sushma Swaraj rejected the invitation saying she was unable to travel due to prior commitments on November 28.

The invitation had come after both the countries announced that they would develop the longstanding Kartarpur Corridor before the 550th birth anniversary of Sikh guru, Guru Nanak Dev. The holy shrine is only 4km away inside the Pakistani side and the corridor will provide Indian pilgrims easy access to it.

Not only Sushma Swaraj but Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who went for the groundbreaking ceremony also expressed anguish over the comment saying that visiting Sir Kartarpur Sahib was a matter of faith for her and politicising the issue was uncalled for.

Earlier, Sushma Swaraj had categorically stated that the opening of Kartarpur Corridor doesn’t mean the resumption of bilateral talks between the 2 countries. Swaraj had reiterated Indian stand on Pakistan sponsored terrorism and asserted talks and terror won’t go together.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More