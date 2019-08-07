BJP leader and former Foreign Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's sudden demise has shocked people from the other side of the border as well. Several Pakistani nationals have also offered their last respects to her.

The country is saddened over the sudden demise of its former Foreign Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj with people from political as well apolitical circuit offering their condolences to her family. The skilled leader was known for her effortless functioning during her Cabinet tenure as she always rescued the ones in need.

She ensured that every possible help was given to the Indian nationals stuck abroad and who better than Geeta and Hamid Ansari to quote as examples. Both of them were rescued in 2015 and 2018 respectively from Pakistan and Sushma was personally involved in their release.

Condolences for the late BJP leader has also come from across the border as Pakistani national expressed grief over her untimely departure. During her tenure as the external affairs minister, she offered help to Pakistani nationals several times. HiraShiraz from Pakistan had once requested her to approve his pending visa request for his daughter’s open-heart surgery. Sushma had quickly assented to his one-year visa request.

Another Pakistani native had sought her help for medical visa, Sushma had responded saying India would not belie his hope and that visa would be issued immediately. Pakistani citizens mourned her loss as many called her India’s Iron lady and prayed she rested in peace.

Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 67 and people from India as well as Pakistan have united to pay tribute to their former union minister.

During her tenure as a foreign minister in the Narendra Modi government, her quirky responses on social media made her everyone’s favourite.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App