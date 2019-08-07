Former Foreign Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away last night in Delhi's AIIMS hospital. PM Modi while offering condolences to her family broke down.

Paying last tributes to the former External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke down while condoling with her family at her residence. Swaraj will be cremated with state honours this evening at 3 pm and PM Modi is expected to be there as well.

Reportedly, the Union Cabinet is likely to meet to pass a resolution as a tribute to the former Foreign Affairs Minister.

Swaraj passed away yesterday night at about 11 pm in AIIMS hospital after suffering a heart attack. AIIMS spokesperson said the doctors tried reviving her condition but to no avail due to multiple complications.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays last respects to former External Affairs Minister and BJP leader #SushmaSwaraj. pic.twitter.com/Sv02MtoSiH — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019

The Delhi government has declared a two-day state mourning for its former chief minister. Amid wishes pouring in from across the nation, the one that has drawn attention is senior advocate Harish Salve’s statement who said Swaraj had asked him to meet her for the Rs 1 fee he charged for Kulbhushan Jadhav case. Her mortal remains will be kept at her residence only.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said Swaraj’s loss was irreparable for the country and that her contribution to the nation will be remembered forever. From the Opposition, Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi offered her last respects to her political rival. Gandhi looked visibly upset condoling with her family. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati also visited her residence to pay last respects to her.

Delhi: Senior BJP leader LK Advani pays tributes to former EAM Sushma Swaraj at her residence. His daughter Pratibha Advani gets emotional as she meets #SushmaSwaraj's daughter, Bansuri. pic.twitter.com/3tfGAUL3I4 — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019

Condolences have been pouring in from across the country as veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan also expressed grief over Swaraj’s sudden demise. She was only 67 and had undergone kidney transplant last year, however, she died due to cardiac arrest and doctors cited multiple complications as the reason for her death. This year Swaraj did not contest elections on health grounds and incidentally, few hours ahead of her death she had thanked PM Modi for scrapping Article 370 saying she was glad to have witnessed the abrogation of special status in her lifetime.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App