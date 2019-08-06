Sushma Swaraj passes away at the age of 67 following a cardiac arrest. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home minister Amit Shah, Cricketer Gautam Gambhir, Ekta Kapoor, and others express their emotions on twitter.

Sushma Swaraj passes away: Indian politician and former supreme court lawyer Sushma Swaraj passed away in Delhi following a cardiac arrest. She was admitted to AIIMS earlier this morning. The BJP veteran and the first external minister of India suffered a massive cardiac arrest and died at the age of 67. Sushma Swaraj was one of the most prominent faces of the Bhartiya Janata Party. The news of her demise was confirmed by ANI.

Due to health complications, Sushma Swaraj opted out of contesting in the recent Lok Sabha elections 2019. Before this as well she had undergone a kidney transplant in 2016, despite her health, Sushma Swaraj kept traveling abroad to meet her counterparts.

As twitter trends with #SushmaSwaraj, many celebrities and politicians expressed their grief and gave condolences to her family and close friends. Prime Minister Narendra Modi about a minute back tweeted Sushma Swaraj an excellent administrator played a key role in bettering India’s ties with various nations. As a minister, she was compassionate and helped fellow Indian in distress. RIP.

An excellent administrator, Sushma Ji set high standards in every Ministry she handled. She played a key role in bettering India’s ties with various nations. As a Minister we also saw her compassionate side, helping fellow Indians who were in distress in any part of the world. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

Sushma Ji’s demise is a personal loss. She will be remembered fondly for everything that she’s done for India. My thoughts are with her family, supporters and admirers in this very unfortunate hour. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

पूर्व विदेश मंत्री और भाजपा की वरिष्ठ नेता व संसदीय बोर्ड की सदस्य श्रीमती सुषमा स्वराज जी के आकस्मिक निधन से मन अत्यंत दुखी है। उन्होंने एक प्रखर वक्ता, एक आदर्श कार्यकर्ता, लोकप्रिय जनप्रतिनिधि व एक कर्मठ मंत्री जैसे विभिन्न रूपों में भारतीय राजनीति में अपनी अमिट छाप छोड़ी है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 6, 2019

Among many Gautam Gambhir, former cricketer, and politician tweeted about her demise as well and wrote I am beyond aggrieved at the passing away of SMT Sushma Swaraj. A pillar for BJP who was loved by everyone.

I'm beyond aggrieved at the passing away of Smt. #SushmaSwaraj A veteran politician and a pillar of the BJP, she was loved by everyone. She will be remembered as the most endearing & helpful politicians of recent times. My condolences to her family and friends. A huge loss for 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/JdI0vPxRJP — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 6, 2019

Among many other politicians Mamata Banerjee, Rahul Gandi, Piyush Goyal, Dr. Raman Singh, and others expressed their grief and were deeply saddened by the sudden passing away of Sushma Swaraj.

Deeply saddened, shocked at the sudden passing away of Sushma Swaraj Ji.I knew her since the 1990s.Even though our ideologies differed, we shared many cordial times in Parliament. An outstanding politician, leader, good human being.Will miss her.Condolences to her family/admirers — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 6, 2019

माननीय सुषमा स्वराज जी के देहांत समाचार को मन अब भी स्वीकार करने को तैयार नहीं है। देश को सदैव समर्पित रहीं सुषमा जी के निधन से मन स्तब्ध है, मैं ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूँ कि ऐसी पुण्य आत्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान एवं उनके परिजनों व देशवासियों को धैर्य प्रदान करें। — Dr Raman Singh (@drramansingh) August 6, 2019

सुषमा जी विचारधारा को समर्पित व्यक्तित्व थी। देशहित के विषय को अंतरराष्ट्रीय मंच पर उठाना हो या विदेशों में अपने नागरिकों की समस्या का समाधान हो, उन्होंने अपनी कुशल कार्यशैली से हमेशा सबकी समस्याओं का समाधान किया।

उनका जाना देश के लिए एक अपूरणीय क्षति है। — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 6, 2019

Born on February 14, 1952, Sushma Swaraj served as the Minister of External Affairs of India from May 26, 2014, to May 30, 2019, and was the second woman after Indira Gandhi to hold the office. Elected seven times as a Member of Parliament and three-time MLA, it is a sad day for all as our beloved politician passes away at the age of 67 following a massive heart attack.

One of my favourite politicians…..lots to admire. Heartfelt condolences. Huge loss. Rest in peace…. 😔 #sushmaswaraj — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 6, 2019

#SushmaSwaraj and Sheila Dikshit both leaving us within a few weeks of each other. Two of the most respected women in politics. It’s a sad day. — Vikram Chandra (@vikramchandra) August 6, 2019

BJP Working President Jagat Prakash Nadda arrives at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi where Former External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj, passed away. pic.twitter.com/nRZsrKz8DZ — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019

Saddened to hear of Sushma ji’s passing away. Heartfelt condolences to Shri Swaraj Kaushal and Bansuri. https://t.co/lwqdTvuhiy — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) August 6, 2019

