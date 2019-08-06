Sushma Swaraj passes away: Indian politician and former supreme court lawyer Sushma Swaraj passed away in Delhi following a cardiac arrest. She was admitted to AIIMS earlier this morning. The BJP veteran and the first external minister of India suffered a massive cardiac arrest and died at the age of 67. Sushma Swaraj was one of the most prominent faces of the Bhartiya Janata Party. The news of her demise was confirmed by ANI.
Due to health complications, Sushma Swaraj opted out of contesting in the recent Lok Sabha elections 2019. Before this as well she had undergone a kidney transplant in 2016, despite her health, Sushma Swaraj kept traveling abroad to meet her counterparts.
As twitter trends with #SushmaSwaraj, many celebrities and politicians expressed their grief and gave condolences to her family and close friends. Prime Minister Narendra Modi about a minute back tweeted Sushma Swaraj an excellent administrator played a key role in bettering India’s ties with various nations. As a minister, she was compassionate and helped fellow Indian in distress. RIP.
Among many Gautam Gambhir, former cricketer, and politician tweeted about her demise as well and wrote I am beyond aggrieved at the passing away of SMT Sushma Swaraj. A pillar for BJP who was loved by everyone.
Among many other politicians Mamata Banerjee, Rahul Gandi, Piyush Goyal, Dr. Raman Singh, and others expressed their grief and were deeply saddened by the sudden passing away of Sushma Swaraj.
Born on February 14, 1952, Sushma Swaraj served as the Minister of External Affairs of India from May 26, 2014, to May 30, 2019, and was the second woman after Indira Gandhi to hold the office. Elected seven times as a Member of Parliament and three-time MLA, it is a sad day for all as our beloved politician passes away at the age of 67 following a massive heart attack.