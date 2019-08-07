Sushma Swaraj passes away: BJP leader Sushma Swaraj’s demise has certainly shocked the nation as her untimely departure was expected by none. Country’s former Foreign Affairs Minister died due to a cardiac arrest in Delhi’s AIIMS hospital.
Condolences have been pouring in for the family not just from the political counterparts but others as well. Among the non-political people, who have visited the late former foreign affairs minister’s residence to offer their condolences was Geeta, the deaf and dumb Indian girl who was rescued from Pakistan with the efforts of Swaraj.
Geeta offered her last respects to Swaraj in sign language. Both shared a mother-daughter bond as Swaraj also played a match-maker for her. After she was brought back to India she failed to find her own parents despite several people claiming to be one
Many had undergone DNA test but to no avail. On seeing Geeta’s plight, Swaraj declared her as India’s daughter and announced that she would never be sent to Pakistan. She also said if India failed to find her parents, then the Indian government will raise her, reported India Today.
Hamid Ansari, another Indian National who was rescued from Pakistan also expressed shock over the untimely demise of Swaraj and said she treated him like her own son. He said it was Swaraj who made him realise the essence of home, given that she was personally involved in his release from Pakistan
Ansari was released last year in December when Swaraj had met him and his mother. Visibly emotional, Ansari profusely cried while his mother thanked Swaraj and told her she made it possible. Swaraj, in response, said nahi bacche, koi baat nahi (no my dear, it’s okay).