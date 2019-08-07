Among the ones paying tribute to former External Affairs Minister were Geeta and Hamid Ansari who were rescued from Pakistan in 2015 and 2018 respectively. Swaraj was personally involved in the release of the two Indian nationals.

Sushma Swaraj passes away: BJP leader Sushma Swaraj’s demise has certainly shocked the nation as her untimely departure was expected by none. Country’s former Foreign Affairs Minister died due to a cardiac arrest in Delhi’s AIIMS hospital.

Condolences have been pouring in for the family not just from the political counterparts but others as well. Among the non-political people, who have visited the late former foreign affairs minister’s residence to offer their condolences was Geeta, the deaf and dumb Indian girl who was rescued from Pakistan with the efforts of Swaraj.

Geeta offered her last respects to Swaraj in sign language. Both shared a mother-daughter bond as Swaraj also played a match-maker for her. After she was brought back to India she failed to find her own parents despite several people claiming to be one

#WATCH Indore: Geeta, the Indian girl who was brought back from Pakistan in 2015 when late Sushma Swaraj was External Affairs Minister, pays tribute. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/OtksbYMpff — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019

Many had undergone DNA test but to no avail. On seeing Geeta’s plight, Swaraj declared her as India’s daughter and announced that she would never be sent to Pakistan. She also said if India failed to find her parents, then the Indian government will raise her, reported India Today.

Hamid Ansari, another Indian National who was rescued from Pakistan also expressed shock over the untimely demise of Swaraj and said she treated him like her own son. He said it was Swaraj who made him realise the essence of home, given that she was personally involved in his release from Pakistan

#WATCH Indian National Hamid Ansari who came to India after being released from a Pakistan jail yesterday, meets External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in Delhi. His mother tells EAM "Mera Bharat mahaan, meri madam mahaan, sab madam ne hi kiya hai." pic.twitter.com/FQEzz99Ohm — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2018

Ansari was released last year in December when Swaraj had met him and his mother. Visibly emotional, Ansari profusely cried while his mother thanked Swaraj and told her she made it possible. Swaraj, in response, said nahi bacche, koi baat nahi (no my dear, it’s okay).

