Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj who will be cremated with full state honours at 3 pm today breathed her last at 10:51 pm yesterday, said All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) spokesperson. She was admitted to AIIMS after a massive heart attack and doctors tried saving her for at least 70 minutes. She was taken to the hospital’s emergency ward at about 9:30 pm last night.

The spokesperson said all possible measures were taken to get Swaraj out of critical condition but to no avail. Her body was released from the hospital at about 12:15 am and was taken to BJP headquarters later for last respects.

Her death indeed was a shocker to the entire nation as her departure was untimely given she was only 67 and that she was neither suffering from any disease. Though she had undergone kidney transplant last year following which she had refrained from contesting elections as well. However, nobody expected that she would pass this soon.

प्रधान मंत्री जी – आपका हार्दिक अभिनन्दन. मैं अपने जीवन में इस दिन को देखने की प्रतीक्षा कर रही थी. @narendramodi ji – Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 6, 2019

Four hours ahead of her death she had thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for nullifying Article 370 and incidentally, her tweet had an uncanny connection with her death.

From Prime Minister Modi to opposition leaders, everyone has arrived at BJP headquarters to pay last respects to Swaraj. Delhi government has declared two-day state mourning for its first woman Chief Minister.

PM Modi last night in a series of tweets had expressed grief over her death and called her demise a personal loss. Praising her tenure as EAM, Modi said she was a leader who effortlessly worked for the people. Senior advocate Harish Salve offering condolences to her family said Swaraj had asked him to meet her for Rs. 1 fee for Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

