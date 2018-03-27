The Congress party has put out a Twitter poll seeking peoples' opinion on External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj asking, "Do you think the death of 39 Indians in Iraq is Sushma Swaraj’s biggest failure as Foreign Minister?" However, the results of the Twitter poll did not come according to what the Congress party might have expected and even led Sushma Swaraj herself to retweet the poll from her official Twitter handle.

A move by the Congress party to hit out on External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Foreign Police seems to have backfired and left the party in embarrassment. In order to take peoples’ opinion on Sushma Swaraj asking, “Do you think the death of 39 Indians in Iraq is Sushma Swaraj’s biggest failure as Foreign Minister? #IndiaSpeaks”. Well after putting out this question as Twitter poll, the results did not reflect what the Congress party would have hoped for. In fact, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj herself retweeted after most people supported Swaraj as being the Foreign Minister of the nation.

Asking what people think about that the death of 39 Indians in Iraq was Sushma Swaraj’s biggest failure as Foreign Minister, almost 76% of the people who voted on the poll supported Sushma Swaraj and said disagreed with the Congress party. The Congress party had earlier slammed the External Affairs Minister after she made a statement in the Parliament a few days ago when she announced that 39 Indians who were held captive by the Islamic State (IS) had died.

ALSO READ: Amit Shah’s slip of tongue: Yeddyurappa govt most corrupt, says BJP chief with Karnataka leader sitting right next to him

Do you think the death of 39 Indians in Iraq is Sushma Swaraj’s biggest failure as Foreign Minister? #IndiaSpeaks — Congress (@INCIndia) March 26, 2018

Speaking on the death of 39 Indians earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also took to Twitter to express his grief over the death 0f 39 Indians in Mosul. He added that the government stands in solidarity with the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones. “Every Indian grieves with those who lost their loved ones in Mosul. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families and pay our respects to the Indians killed in Mosul,” the prime minister posted on micro-blogging site Twitter.

PM Narendra Modi even added that External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and General VK Singh tried their best to get the Indians rescued. He added that the NDA govt was fully committed to ensuring the safety of Indians overseas. “MEA and particularly my colleagues Sushma Swaraj Ji and VK Singh Ji left no stone unturned in trying to trace and safely bring back those we lost in Mosul. Our Government remains fully committed to ensuring the safety of our sisters and brothers overseas.”

Also Read: BJP, Congress IT cells tweet Karnataka poll date ahead of Election Commissioner press meet, Is the EC full of ‘leaks’?

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App