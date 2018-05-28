External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday addressed a press conference and listed out the achievements NDA-led government the regime is completing 4 years in power. Speaking in the press conference, Sushma Swaraj said that during his visit to many countries, PM has saved many people from severe punishments. Today, Indians living overseas are living peacefully.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday addressed a press conference and listed out the achievements NDA-led government the regime is completing 4 years in power. Speaking at the press conference, Sushma Swaraj along with ministers of state VK Singh and MJ Akbar released a book on MEA achievements in last 4 years. Sushma said, “I was surprised to hear that there were so many countries that our leaders didn’t go to. When we formed our government, we thought that we will cover all the 192 countries present at the UN, for ministerial-level talks. And, we have covered 186 countries already.”

Further speaking about the achievements of the MEA, Sushma Swaraj said, “90,000 people from Indian community have been rescued from various places. In his visits to many countries, PM has saved many people from severe punishments. Today, Indians living overseas are living peacefully.”

Addressing the issue of India’s relations with Pakistan, Sushma Swaraj said, “We never said we are not ready for talks, but there is a caveat. Terror and talks cannot go together, be it post elections (Pakistan general elections scheduled for July 25) or even before. “Jab seema par janaze uth rahe hon,to baatcheet ki awaaz acchi nahi lagti,” the External Affairs Minister said. Sushma Swaraj also added that talks can be initiated if Pakistan acts on terror.

Speaking more on the issue of Pakistan while responding to a query, Sushma Swaraj said, “The answer we got in response of what happened with Gilgit Baltistan Order 2018 was laughable. They tried to teach us history. Pakistan always distorts history and doesn’t believe in law. Only thing I felt while reading their answer was, “look who’s talking.”

Addressing a question on Doklam stand-off, Sushma Swaraj said, “I am repeating again, at the Doklam faceoff site there is no change in the situation, status quo is continuing.”

Responding to Indians being stopped to take a dip holy dip in Mansarovar jheel, Sushma Swaraj said, “I got a tweet from someone who was visiting Mansarovar that they were not being allowed to take holy dip in the Mansarovar jheel. This wasn’t the situation. There is always a designated place where you can take a bath, you cannot take dip just anywhere in the river.”

