External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is likely to meet her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi at an informal meeting of SAARC foreign ministers on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York next week. The move comes after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi seeking resumption of dialogue between India and Pakistan.

However, the government has made it clear that the meeting between the foreign ministers is “just chat, not dialogue”.

Addressing the media on the latest development, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar confirmed on Thursday that on the request of the Pakistani side, a meeting between EAM Sushma Swaraj and her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi will take place on the sidelines of the UNGA at a mutually convenient date and time.

Clarifying that no agenda has been discussed between both the countries so far, the MEA spokesperson said India hasn’t received any official communication from Pakistan government that they’re willing to consider this matter. The EAM will, therefore, erase this issue in her meeting with the Pakistani Foreign Minister on sidelines of UNGA, he added.



MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar addresses media in New Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

The move comes after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi seeking resumption of dialogue between India and Pakistan. In the letter, Imran Khan has called for a meeting between foreign ministers of both the countries on sidelines of the UNGA in New York, which is to be held later this month.

Earlier on August 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for a meaningful and constructive engagement between both the countries. After becoming the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, in his first speech, had said that he will try his best to resolve the issues with India.

