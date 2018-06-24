External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has retweeted and liked abusive tweets in which she was targeted by random people after a passport officer was transferred for humiliating an interfaith couple. Slamming the trolls, Sushma Swaraj, who has just returned from 4-European countries visit, shared the abusive tweets to slam them in her own way.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday shared and liked abusive tweets in which she was tagged and targeted by random people on Twitter for transferring a UP passport officer after he slammed an interfaith couple, who had applied for the passport. According to reports, the passport officer had humiliated the interfaith couple who had went to the Passport Seva Kendra with their passport application. The passport officer asked the husband to convert to Hinduism and also humiliated the woman for marrying a Muslim man.

However, the matter was further highlighted when the couple tweeted about how they were treated and tagged External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. Taking action in the case, the ministry later transferred the passport officer.

But it seems that transferring the passport officer did not go well with the people who later trolled and posted abusive tweets while tagging and targetting Sushma Swaraj.

Meanwhile, according to passport officer Vikas Mishra, in his defence said that he was just performing his duty and checking the documents of the couple.

Sushma Swaraj, who has recently returned from her 4-European nation visit, when found that she has been trolled and abused over Lucknow passport episode, decided to share and like those tweets, to take trolling in her own way.

The External Affairs Minister tweeted saying, “I was out of India from 17th to 23rd June 2018. I do not know what happened in my absence. However, I am honoured with some tweets. I am sharing them with you. So I have liked them.” Below are a couple of tweets which Sushma Swaraj shared on her Twitter timeline in order to give back to trolls on the micro-blogging platform.

Biased decision #ISupportVikasMishra shame on you mam…is it effect of your islamic kidney?? — Indra Bajpai (@bajpai_indra) June 22, 2018

She is almost dead woman as she runs on only one kidney (borrowed from some one else ) and any time that can stop working . — Capt Sarbjit Dhillon (@dhillonsarbjit2) June 22, 2018

