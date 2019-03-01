Swaraj, as the guest of honour, will underline India's relationship with the OIC countries and its bilateral ties with the UAE. Pakistan, after the air strikes by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in its territory condemned India and objected OIC's invitation to India. Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will not be attending the conclave since Swaraj will be the guest of honour.

India’s External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj has arrived in Abu Dhabi, UAE to attend the conclave of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as the Guest of Honour on Friday. India received the invitation from UAE’s Foreign Minister HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The OIC conclave is a two-day session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the 57- member body comprising Islamic nations. Sushma Swaraj will be addressing the plenary session on March 1 and March 2. MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that the EAM will be attending the Ministerial Meeting of India to recognise India’s engagement with the Islamic world.

Swaraj, as the guest of honour, will underline India’s relationship with the OIC countries and its bilateral ties with the UAE. Pakistan, after the air strikes by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in its territory condemned India and objected OIC’s invitation to India. Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will not be attending the conclave since Swaraj will be the guest of honour. In an interview to Geo TV (Pakistan news channel) Qureshi said that he had no reservations with OIC or any other Islamic country, however, if Swaraj attended the meeting, Pakistan will not participate in it. Though OIC too had condemned incursion by India in Pakistan. It said that both India and Pakistan should exercise restraint and avoid any steps that would endanger peace and security in the region.

UAE: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj arrives in Abu Dhabi. She will attend a conclave of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) there as the Guest of Honour. pic.twitter.com/444QLAFezQ — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2019

Pakistan’s stand to skip the summit comes after air strikes by India in its territory followed by counter air-strikes a day after. The Pakistan parliament had a heated session after India executed the air strikes successfully. Pakistan Minister Hina Rabbani Khar while expressing her anguish over India’s non-military action said that OIC should not have invited India’s External Affairs Minister as the guest of the honour.

The #OIC condemned the #Indian incursion and aerial violation and dropping of four bombs today, 26 February 2019. It urged India and #Pakistan to exercise restraint and avoid any steps that would endanger peace and security in the region. 2/ — OIC (@OIC_OCI) February 26, 2019

India has been invited to the inaugural plenary of the foreign ministers’ summit to be held on March 1 and March 2. According to sources, it’s the first time that India has been invited to OIC as the guest of honour. The invitation gets even more significant when tensions between India and Pakistan have been escalating and OIC being a powerful group of Muslim majority nations does play an important role in strengthening India’s diplomatic stature with other Islamic nations.

