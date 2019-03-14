Sushma Swaraj questions Imran Khan's 'statesmanship, asks him to hand over Jaish chief Masood Azhar to India: The move comes hours after China shot down India's proposal to designate Masood Azhar as a global terrorist in the wake of Pulwama terror attack which was claimed by the Jaish. India's move to designate Masood Azhar as a global terrorist including other key members of the UNSC was blocked for the fourth time by China, which is Pakistan's closest ally.

Sushma Swaraj questions Imran Khan’s ‘statesmanship, asks him to hand over Jaish chief Masood Azhar to India: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday express the government’s willingness to engage with Pakistan in a terror-free atmosphere. Addressing reporters in Delhi Sushma said Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan should hand over Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar to India if he is so generous and a statesman. The move comes hours after China shot down India’s proposal to designate Masood Azhar as a global terrorist in the wake of Pulwama terror attack which was claimed by the Jaish. India’s move to designate Masood Azhar as a global terrorist including other key members of the UNSC was blocked for the fourth time by China, which is Pakistan’s closest ally.

China said it hasn’t got enough evidence against Azhar to designate him as a global terrorist and needs more time to examine sanction request against him. India vowed that it will continue to pursue all available avenues to bring not only the Jaish chief but other ‘terrorist leaders’ to justice.

#WATCH EAM Sushma Swaraj in Delhi: We are ready to engage with Pakistan in atmosphere free from terror. Some people say Imran Khan is a statesman, if he is so generous then he should hand over JeM chief Masood Azhar to India. Let's see how generous he is. (13.03) pic.twitter.com/kgnDfv8gOY — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2019

The proposal to designate Azhar under the 1267 al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) was moved by France, UK and the US on February 27 after the attack in Pulwama on February 14 that had killed more than 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

Reports said India has been using a document submitted to the UN in 2011 to make its case stronger against Azhar. The document describes links between Al Qaeda founder Osama Bin Laden and Azhar.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticised China’s attitude and said the country is in ‘league of its own’ on human rights violations.

