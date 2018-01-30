External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will visit Nepal, which it has been facing political dichotomy since long. Sushma Swaraj's visit will come in the wake of the parliamentary and local body elections last year that saw a Left parties' coalition gaining the majority in parliament. Her forthcoming visit also assumes importance as India is a major development partner for Nepal.

Even as the political situation in Nepal remains fluid, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will embark on a visit to the Himalayan nation on February 1-2, it was announced on Monday.”The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level political exchanges between India and Nepal, and reflects the expanding bilateral partnership and the importance that the two countries attach to further strengthening it across diverse sectors,” the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

“The upcoming visit will provide an opportunity to hold discussions with political leaders of Nepal on issues of mutual interest, and to advance age-old, specialties of friendship between India and Nepal,” the statement said. Sushma Swaraj’s visit will come in the wake of the parliamentary and local body elections last year that saw a Left parties’ coalition gaining the majority in parliament.Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist-Leninist (CPN-UML) Chairman KP Sharma Oli is being widely seen as the country’s Prime Minister-in-waiting.

Oli, who is seen as pro-China and who fiercely opposed Constitution amendment in the past, said in Pokhara city on Friday that he was ready to amend the Constitution. The CPN (Maoist Centre) led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” became the second largest party by winning 36 seats in Parliament and 73 seats in provincial assembly under the first past the post (FPTP) category. The Nepali Congress (NC), which was the largest party in the last election, managed to win 23 seats in Parliament and was elected in 45 provincial constituencies. It became the third largest party this time. Sushma Swaraj’s upcoming visit also assumes significance as India is a major development partner for Nepal.