External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj is currently addressing the United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) 73rd session in New York. Sushma Swaraj already held bilateral and multilateral discussions with her counterparts from other countries and also met several UN officials. Earlier, Sushma Swaraj had pitched for efforts needed to crackdown on terrorism in all its forms during the SAARC leaders meeting on the sidelines of UNGA 2018.
Speaking at the UNGA, Sushma Swaraj said that world’s biggest financial inclusion scheme ‘Jan Dhan Yojana’ has been started in India. Under this scheme, bank accounts of 32,61,00,000 people have been opened. These people hadn’t even seen the doors of banks.
EAM Sushma Swaraj calls for urgent UNSC reforms
External Affairs Sushma Swaraj said that the UN is the biggest platform for all nations. But slowly, its significance, effect, dignity and use is being reduced. We should worry that we don't meet the same fate as the League of Nations. Their descent was caused as they were not ready for reform. We shouldn't repeat that mistake.
"Today I again appeal to you from this platform that after reaching a consensus on the definition of terrorism, we pass CCIT (Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism) as soon as possible," Sushma Swaraj at UNGA
Sushma Swaraj says Pakistan glorifies killers
Sushma Swaraj said that who can be a greater transgressor of human rights than a terrorist? Those who take innocent human lives in pursuit of war by other means are defenders of inhuman behaviour, not of human rights. Pakistan glorifies killers; it refuses to see the blood of innocents.
Sushma Swaraj at UNGA: False accusations have become Pakistan's standard rhetoric
Slamming Pakistan for levelling false accusations, EAM Sushma Swaraj said that it has become Pakistan's standard rhetoric."Last year, Pakistan’s representative, using right to reply, displayed some photographs as “proof” of “human rights violations” by India. Photographs later turned out to be from another country," Swaraj said.
EAM Sushma Swaraj reacts on the cancelled meeting between her and Pakistan foreign minister on the sidelines of UNGA.
EAM Sushma Swaraj slams Pakistan for spreading terrorism
Sushma Swaraj said that Pakistan is not only skilled in spreading terrorism, but has also gained expertise in refusing their deeds. The biggest example of this is that Osama Bin Laden was found in Pakistan.
EAM Sushma Swaraj praises PM Modi at UNGA
Speaking at the UNGA, EAM Sushma Swaraj said, "I can assure you that India will never let you fail. The pace at which PM Modi has started work to fulfill the goals set for 2030 reflects that we will achieve the goals before time. We are very well equipped to achieve the goals."
"Indonesia has been affected by earthquake and tsunami. I, on behalf of India, express my condolence towards the government and people of Indonesia for the disaster. To face this calamity, I assure Indonesia of full support from India," EAM Sushma Swaraj at UNGA.
Sushma Swaraj slams Pakistan at UNGA
Sushma Swaraj said that the 9/11 incident in New York and 26/11 incident in Mumbai ruined the expectations of peace. India has been a victim of this & the challenge of terrorism in India is coming from none other than our neighbouring nation.
Foreign Affairs Minister Swaraj said that the developed countries who developed themselves by destroying nature shouldn't back out from their responsibilities now. Bigger nations will have to help smaller nations.
Sushma Swaraj on climate change
EAM Sushma Swaraj says that climate change & terrorism are one of the biggest challenges the world is facing today. The biggest victim of climate change are developing & underdeveloped states, those who don't have the capability to defend themselves.
EAM Sushma Swaraj addresses UN General Assembly
