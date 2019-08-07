Sushma Swaraj passes away: Leaders across the world paid rich tributes to former external affairs minister. They said the BJP leader strengthened the position of India in the world. They also described her as a tall leader and a great orator and people’s person.

Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday In New Delhi’s AIIMS. Sushma will be cremated with full state honours at 3 pm today at the Lodhi road crematorium. The BJP stalwart was admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi after suffering a heartbreak. The 67-year-old leader will be remembered for her contribution and digital diplomacy and helping hundreds of Indians.

Leaders across party lines paid tribute to BJP stalwart. Leaders across the world described her iron lady of India. They said she strengthened the position of India in the world.

Dean of Diplomatic Corps, Hans Dannenberg Castellanos: The diplomatic community in the national capital will join the nation in sorrow on the sad demise of a great woman in Indian politics. During her tenure as Foreign Minister, she strengthened the position of India in the world.

Hamid Karzai, Former President of Afghanistan tweeted: Deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Behinji Sushma Swaraj. A tall leader and a great orator and people’s person. My profound condolences to the people of India and her family and friends.

Abdulla Shahid, Foreign Minister of Maldives tweeted: Deeply grieved to hear the demise of my good friend Sushma Swaraj; Stateswoman extraordinaire, diplomat par excellence; A warm human being. Key architect of renewed Maldives-India friendship. May she rest in peace!

S Rabbani, Afghanistan Foreign Affairs Minister tweeted: I’m saddened to hear of the untimely demise of Sushma Swaraj, former EAM of India. My deepest condolences to ppl &govt of India on the loss of a distinguished public figure who represented her country with distinction&determination.

Ambassador of France to India tweeted: My heartfelt condolences to the family & loved ones of former EAM of India, Sushma Swaraj ji. One of India’s most respected leaders, she showed remarkable dedication to serving her fellow citizens & took the Indo-French relationship to new heights.

