Sushma Swaraj's last tweet to PM Narendra Modi: Former MEA Minister Sushma Swaraj in her last tweet said that she waited for her lifetime to see abolishment of Article 370.

Sushma Swaraj’s last tweet to PM Narendra Modi: Hours before taking her last breath, Former External Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj had hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on micro-blogging site Twitter after scrapping of Article 30,35A and passing of bill to reorganise Jammu and Kashmir.

Senior BJP leader who had started her political journey in 1975 passed away on Tuesday following a cardiac arrest.

Her last words to Prime Minister were “Narendra Modi ji – Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime.”

प्रधान मंत्री जी – आपका हार्दिक अभिनन्दन. मैं अपने जीवन में इस दिन को देखने की प्रतीक्षा कर रही थी. @narendramodi ji – Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 6, 2019

In PM Narendra Modi’s first government, she held important post of External Affairs Minister and boosted India’s relations with other countries.

She did not contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections following health related problems and chose to support and guide the government and party as a worker.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Gautam Gambhir, Dr Harsh Vardhan and many other BJP leaders and workers expressed grief on Twitter.

At this saddening hour, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, leader Gulam Nabi Azad, Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and several leaders have prayed for her soul to rest in peace.

Sushma Swaraj was the leader who resolved many major and minor issues, even after getting information through tweet.

She resolved many issues like issuance of visa, helped Indians in distress in foreign and other MEA related querries taking personal interest.

She recently went through a kidney transplant and was not well from last a few months, And today passed away in Delhi’ AIIMS.

